Fears of a Slowdown in Consumer Spending Dragged Target Corporation (TGT) in Q2

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” Q2 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The S&P Index closed the quarter with a gain of 8.7%, which made the first half of the year’s return rose 16%. These gains suggest steady growth, but the reality is much more mixed. Macroeconomic fears still exist in the market. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund highlighted stocks like Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is a general merchandise retailer. On September 11, 2023, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stock closed at $122.67 per share. One-month return of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) was -5.22%, and its shares lost 29.44% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has a market capitalization of $56.625 billion.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund made the following comment about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) traded lower over fears of a consumer spending slowdown. While the firm’s management announced a stronger than expected first quarter, second-quarter expectations were guided lower."

45 hedge fund portfolios held Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) at the end of second quarter which was 46 in the previous quarter.

