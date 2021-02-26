Featuring Top 5 Vendors in the Global Live Music Market Report | Competitive Landscape and Key Product Offerings | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global live music market has the potential to grow by USD 10.66 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Donwload Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

Live Music Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The report highlights key products offered by the top five vendors and their contribution to the overall growth of the market.

Increased booking of tickets by mobile apps will be crucial in driving the growth of the global live music market during the forecast period. The rise in the number of live events has led event organizers to collaborate with online ticket providers to improve reach. This has increased the number of mobile apps that offer convenience for individuals to book tickets. Also, these apps provide easy payment options and allow customers to select preferred seats. This growing trend is expected to offer significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

"The increase in service offerings by event organizers has been a prominent factor in boosting the market growth. Also, the increased spending capacity of consumers will positively impact the market as well as the specialized consumer services industry in the forthcoming years", says an analyst at Technavio.

Live Music Market: Competitive Vendor Landscape

The market is concentrated due to the presence of few players. Cvent Inc., Eventbrite Inc., RazorGator LLC, Steinway Inc., and Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this live music market report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders and offers information on the competencies and capacities of these companies. The report also covers details on the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies.

Top Five Vendors in the Global Live Music Market:

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc. operates its business through segments such as Concerts, Theatre & Arts, and Others. The company offers tickets for different concerts such as Billy Joel, Maroon 5, Bon Jovi, and others.

alliancetickets.com

alliancetickets.com operates its business through segments such as Sports, Concerts, and Theater. The company offers ticket booking services for sports events, concerts, and theaters.

Bassett Events Inc.

Bassett Events Inc. operates its business through segments such as Events and Weddings. The company organizes various events for private and corporate clients.

Berkeley City Club

Berkeley City Club operates its business through segments such as Hotel, Dining, Weddings, and Others. The company offers event spaces, fine dining restaurants, and private social clubs for various events.

Brown Paper Tickets LLC

Brown Paper Tickets LLC operates its business through segments such as Event organizers and Ticket buyers. The company offers event management services and ticket booking services for the organization of music events.

