Febrile Markets Suffer Competing Emotions in Recovery Zone

Yet these two conditions have loomed large in the past week, establishing themselves as the likely determinants of trading patterns for some time to come.

Comfort will probably dominate on Monday as markets continue to take heart from the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented stimulus program, coupled with signs that the U.S. economy will soon reopen after its virus-imposed lockdowns. Middle East stock markets jumped Sunday, with Israel’s TA-35 index climbing 4.8% and the U.A.E.’s two main gauges each adding almost 3%.

But the uncertainty will be acute. As long as investors are in the dark over how deep the global downturn will be, how long it will take for economies to recover and what they will look like when they do, markets will remain in a febrile mood.

“Equity markets can expect an attempt to build on recent momentum into the new trading week,” said Jameel Ahmad, a markets analyst at FXTM in London. “However, in an unprecedented global pandemic investors will also be aware that it is arguably too early for celebrations. Just like health officials aren’t ruling out a second possible wave of the virus, I don’t think investors can rule out another wave of excessive selling in global markets.”

The S&P 500 Index posted a second straight weekly gain in the five days through Friday -- the first time that’s happened since mid-February -- after the U.S. government issued guidelines for restarting the economy. Treasury yields fell, though the Bloomberg Dollar Index gained.

The following is a round-up of analyst and investor comments looking ahead to the coming week:

A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. team, including New York-based Zach Pandl, co-head of global foreign-exchange and emerging-market strategy:

“Throughout most of March, FX markets were driven more by volatile flows and investor cash-preservation needs than macro differentiation. Now that market conditions have settled down, and FX liquidity has improved, we expect more of those differences to begin showing through.”

Marcus Widen, an economist in Stockholm with SEB AB:

“The trade-off between devastating economic shutdowns and virus cases is delicate but it is evident that policy makers and people strive to get to the starting line of normalizations. However, the extended travel ban in Europe suggests things will only change gradually and setbacks can be expected on this bumpy road ahead.“We are now reaching a point in time in which we will start to get a better idea of initial economic impacts, although we will have to wait until end-May before we get the first glimpse of April data. The Chinese 10% quarter-on-quarter GDP contraction so far has had little effect on markets. That said, focus should turn to the economic impact as the depth of the contraction is the key to trying to get an idea of the roadmap back to normality.”

Morgan Harting, a senior portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein in New York:

“We’ve positioned our emerging markets multi-asset portfolio to tilt toward higher-yielding emerging market bonds, where we see a number of issues offering equity-like returns and extremely high yields at prices we think are well below recovery values in the event of default.“We are also maintaining a substantial equity allocation in China and Taiwan, countries that are further along combating the disease and where consumer and infrastructure-oriented companies should remain supported by solid demand and which still trade at low prices, even though they’ve been some of the best EM performers this year.”

Deepak Mehra, head of investments at Commercial Bank of Dubai:

China’s “GDP has contracted significantly, but there is other high frequency data that shows that China is getting back to normal economic activity. Things like traffic on the roads, or passengers in buses and metros. Probably the economy is heading back to probably 70%, 75% of activity.“We’re staying away from equities for the time being. There is a developed-market-versus-EM story, which was already playing out before the coronavirus. Money was moving to the dollar, U.S. equities and so on. Right now, with the dollar strength we are seeing, emerging markets are not the place to be in, and therefore we will stick to dollar-based assets. Within that, equities will be something that we will be cautious on, given they are unlikely to return to pre-crisis levels any time soon.”

