February 2022 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: ADP Research Institute® will release the February findings of the ADP National Employment Report, ADP Small Business Report and ADP National Franchise Report on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Due to the important contribution that small businesses make to economic growth, ADP Research Institute issues the ADP Small Business Report independently of the ADP National Employment Report. The ADP Small Business Report offers detailed private sector employment data that are specific to businesses with 49 or fewer employees.

Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report and ADP Small Business Report are derived from ADP payroll data representing 460,000 U.S. clients and nearly 26 million workers, and are published by the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Moody's Analytics.

The ADP National Franchise Report measures monthly changes in franchise employment. The matched sample used to develop the ADP National Franchise Report is derived from ADP payroll data, which represents 15,000 franchisors and franchisees employing nearly one million U.S. workers.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 8:15 a.m. ET

Conference Call for Media to follow at 8:30 a.m. ET:
Following the release of the ADP National Employment Report, ADP Chief Economist, Nela Richardson will provide context on the employment data and answer questions from media during the conference call.

Journalists are invited to access the call by dialing: 1-800-675-6207
NOTE: This is an operator-assisted conference call dial-in number and there is no passcode required.

About the ADP National Employment Report®:
The ADP National Employment Report® is a monthly measure of the change in total U.S. nonfarm private employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP®, a leading provider of human capital management solutions. The report, which measures nearly 26 million U.S. workers, is produced by the ADP Research Institute®, a specialized group within the company that provides insights around employment trends and workforce strategy, in collaboration with Moody's Analytics, Inc.

Each month, ADP Research Institute issues the ADP National Employment Report as part of the company's commitment to adding deeper insights into the U.S. labor market and providing businesses, governments and others with a source of credible and valuable information. The ADP National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge.

The data for this report is collected for pay periods that can be interpolated to include the week of the 12th of each month, and processed with statistical methodologies similar to those used by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to compute employment from its monthly survey of establishments. Due to this processing, this subset is modified to make it indicative of national employment levels; therefore, the resulting employment changes computed for the ADP National Employment Report are not representative of changes in ADP's total base of U.S. business clients.

For a description of the underlying data and the statistical model used to create this report, please see the ADP National Employment Report: Development Methodology.

About the ADP Research Institute:
The mission of the ADP Research Institute is to generate data-driven discoveries about the world of work, and to derive reliable economic indicators from these insights. We offer these findings to the world at large as our unique contribution to making the world of work better and more productive, and to bring greater awareness to the economy at large.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP):
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, Always Designing for People, ADP National Employment Report, ADP Small Business Report, ADP National Franchise Report and ADP Research Institute are registered trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2022 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/february-2022-adp-national-employment-report-adp-small-business-report-and-adp-national-franchise-report-to-be-released-on-wednesday-march-2-2022-301487944.html

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

