Maintain healthy habits with Essential Elements Hydration Sticks

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we approach the second month of 2023, continuing healthy habits and ample hydration are essential to maintaining overall wellness this year. Join Essential Elements as they continue to encourage others to join their "Get Hy" movement with new and improved ways to enjoy their Hydration Sticks.

This February, Stay "Hy" and Spread the Love with Essential Elements

"February is a great month to keep up with healthy habits–especially when hydration can be easily overlooked," said Al Goldman, Creative Brand Manager for Essential elements. "This month, we're excited to promote the use of Essential Elements Hydration Sticks to recreate the way you hydrate and simplify the process."

Essential elements® Hydration Sticks are the perfect fuel to recharge. Featuring a combination of apple cider vinegar, sodium, potassium, and buffered vitamin C to ease digestion, you'll keep hydrated and stay ready to roll. Both warm and cold weather can cause dehydration–resulting in the loss of both water and electrolytes.

The apple cider vinegar in Essential Elements® Hydration provides you with powerful replenishment. Hydration goes the extra mile to give you that extra oomph you need to keep working out, finish your shift strong, stay energized throughout the winter months and more!

With Valentine's Day around the corner, try making a healthy, festive treat without all the sugar! Using Essential Elements Hydration Sticks, you can create hydration gummies right from home. You will need:

¾ cup hot/boiling water

2 tablespoons gelatin

2 Hydration stick packs, any flavor (we like Watermelon-Cucumber because it's pink!)

¼ cup cold water

Optional—Heart shaped candy molds

The instructions are easy: Bring water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add gelatin and whisk or stir until fully dissolved. Add electrolyte powder and stir until dissolved. Add cold water, stirring to combine. Carefully pour into candy molds. As an alternative, you can pour the mixture into a small dish such as a casserole dish or bread pan and you can cut the gummies into squares.

Story continues

Available in easy to-go packets, Ee's hydration sticks make sure that getting the nutrients you need is creative and convenient. Their line features flavors such as blue raspberry lemonade, watermelon cucumber, and yuzu lime–-available in a variety pack or in single flavor packs.

Essential Elements provides a variety of products and supplements that support heart, immune, hair, skin, hair, and cognitive health. To learn more about Essential Elements and their full range of products, visit https://essentialelementsnutrition.com/.

ABOUT ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS NUTRITION

Essential Elements specializes in manufacturing premium and affordable dietary and wellness supplements. Always science-based from clinically studied, premium, raw ingredients, Essential Elements delivers high potency products that are affordable, natural, safe and effective. Targeted testing and well controlled manufacturing processes allow them to consistently produce quality products you can trust. For more information, visit ee.fit or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

