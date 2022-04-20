U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market Is Set to Expand at A CAGR Of 7.7% To Reach US$ 30.2 Million By the Year 2032: FMI

Companies Profiled in Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market are Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings, DiaSorin, ScheBo Biotech AG, Immundiagnostik AG, Invivo Healthcare, DRG Instruments GMBH, Verisana Laboratories, BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG, CerTest Biotec S.L., R-Biopharm AG, American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd., Vitassay Healthcare, S.L.U.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market was valued at around US$ 13.6 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Fecal pancreatic elastase testing demand is increasing globally due to rising prevalence of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) globally. Furthermore, growing incidence of chronic pancreatitis is expected to drive the growth in the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market over the forecast period.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14507

A list of Key Players Covered in the Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market Are:

  • Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings

  • DiaSorin

  • ScheBo Biotech AG

  • Immundiagnostik AG

  • Invivo Healthcare

  • DRG Instruments GMBH

  • Verisana Laboratories

  • BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG

  • CerTest Biotec S.L.

  • R-Biopharm AG

  • American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd.

  • Vitassay Healthcare, S.L.U.

Chronic pancreatitis is a leading cause for EPI. According to the National Pancreases Foundation, every year around 10-12 people out of 100,000 are affected by chronic pancreatitis in industrialized countries.

With prevalence of chronic pancreatitis, the number of EPI cases is also increasing. Hence, to test or diagnose EPI in chronic pancreatitis, the demand for fecal pancreatic elastase testing industry is surging globally.

The demand in the market is also predicted to rise with rising number of diagnostic labs offering FE-1 testing. Traditionally, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency was measured using the fecal fat test.

The hospital laboratories and diagnostic laboratories have started using the determination of pancreatic elastase from the stool sample. In the last few years, there has been an increase in the number of diagnostic laboratories offering this test. Some of the diagnostic laboratories offering this test include Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Dr Lal PathLabs, and others.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fecal-pancreatic-elastase-testing-market

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By product, fecal pancreatic elastase ELISA kits are expected to hold over 99.0% market value share by the end of 2032 and are expected to display growth at 7.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

  • By indication, chronic pancreatitis will register 7.1% CAGR with the market share value of 34.7% over the forecast period.

  • By end-user, hospitals held the highest segment share in terms of the market share value of 37.2% in 2021.

  • Europe is considered the leading region with a value share of 43.4% in 2021, owing to the presence of advanced testing laboratories in the region with advanced techniques and equipment.

“With increasing prevalence of chronic pancreatitis, the fecal pancreatic elastase testing market is expected to witness an advancement over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisition of companies to expand their global presence. Market players such as DiaSorin, BioCheck Inc., and CerTest Biotec S.L., are enhancing their presence to gain competitive edge.

  • In August 2021, BioCheck Inc acquired the international segment of DRG Diagnostics, which improved its diagnostic segment.

  • In July 2021, Luminex Corporation was acquired by DiaSorin. This acquisition by DiaSorin gives access to strengthen its existing offering while expanding the Group presence in the U.S.

  • In August 2019, CerTest Biotec S.L. has expanded its solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in Japan and Germany.

Customization before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14507

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2032. The global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on fecal pancreatic elastase testing market segment based on product– (fecal pancreatic elastase ELISA kits and rapid fecal pancreatic elastase kits), by indication (chronic pancreatitis, type 1 diabetes, cystic fibrosis, and others) by the end-user (hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, and speciality clinics) across seven major regions.

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definitions

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Diagnostic Algorithm for EPI

4.1.1.1. 4.1. Diagnostic Algorithm on EPI in Diabetes

4.1.1.2. 4.1. Key Disease Epidemiology

4.2. Adoption Analysis

4.3. Key Strategies Adopted by Manufacturers

4.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. Product USP Analysis

4.8. Regulatory Scenario

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP outlook

5.1.2. Global Healthcare spending outlook

5.1.3. Global Life expectancy outlook

5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

5.2.2. Increasing Adoption of Advance Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Kits

5.2.3. Increase Prevalence of Key Indication

5.2.4. Diagnosis rate (%)

5.2.5. Average number of Tests per Patients

5.2.6. Cost per Test (US$ Th)

5.2.7. Technological Advancements in Kits

5.2.8. Regulatory dynamics

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunity Analysis

5.4. Global Supply Demand Analysis

TOC Continued…!

To buy this Report Visit:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14507

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market will undergo a steady growth during 2021-2031. A gradual increase due to constant research studies being conducted and new verticals of disease treatment being opening can be seen over the mentioned forecast period.

Pancreatic Stone Protein Testing Market - Different pancreatic secretory proteins have been identified in the last decade. That is protein X, human pancreatic thread protein (PTP), and pancreatic stone protein (PSP). Among them, pancreatic stone protein has been reported to play a crucial role in the development of pancreatic stone.

Pancreatic Cyst Diagnostics Market - The growth of sac-like pocket filled with fluid on the pancreas is called pancreatic cyst. Majority of pancreatic cyst is non-cancerous while in a few cases it may develop benign cancer. Pancreatic cyst diagnostic test is done by using imaging technology. There are four ways to perform the pancreatic cyst diagnostic viz, CT scan, MRI scan, and endoscopic ultrasound.

Faecal Calprotectin Testing Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the Faecal Calprotectin Testing Market will witness growth during 2021-2031. With current researches paving the path for further in depth study which will give minimum discomfort to the victims of this disorder are a positive sign for the faecal extraction systems market.

Sperm Density Testing Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the Sperm density testing market is set to witness a growth of around 6% during 2021-2031. Sperm density testing which measures and analyses the sperm count as well as the sperm health is seeing a growth in recent years.

