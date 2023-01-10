U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

Fed adds to diversity on bank board leadership

1
Ann Saphir
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington

By Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday added to the diversity of its regional Fed bank board leadership, announcing a group of chairs and deputy chairs that for a second straight year are majority women and minorities.

Of the 24 board chairs and vice chairs, 13 are women and 14 are people who identify as Black, Hispanic, or otherwise non-white, according to a Reuters tally based on public disclosures.

Last year 13 of the group were women and 13 were people of color.

"The Board continues to focus on increasing the diversity of Reserve Bank boards of directors so their composition better reflects the communities they serve," the Fed said in a statement announcing the new lineup.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

  • German chancellor meets auto, battery bosses in 'mobility' summit

    German carmakers, Tesla, chip producers and battery maker Northvolt met the German chancellor and cabinet ministers on Tuesday to discuss topics from European law on vehicle emissions to energy prices, according to two participants. The annual summit was formerly only for carmakers but was this time dubbed a "mobility" summit, with the broader focus signalled by Northvolt's presence on the guestlist for the first time. Tesla, was not on the first draft of the guest list shared with participants but was present, according to a participant, alongside German carmakers Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Opel.

  • German police drag away activists protesting coal mine expansion

    Police on Tuesday began dismantling barricades and dragged away activists staging a sit-in protest against the expansion of an opencast lignite mine that has highlighted tensions over Germany's climate policy during an energy crisis. The demonstrators, many wearing masks or balaclavas, have for weeks been protesting against the Garzweiler mine, run by energy firm RWE in the abandoned village of Luetzerath in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia. They have formed human chains, staged sit-in protests and occupied deserted buildings in Luetzerath which will be razed to make way for the mine's expansion.

  • House GOP Stops Short of Specific Spending-Cut Demands for Debt Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans are refraining from making any particular demands for federal spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, offering a hint of flexibility that could allow Congress to avoid a US payment default later this year. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week

  • Mystery Buyer Helped Fuel Nickel Squeeze With $600 Million Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- One trader helped exacerbate the massive nickel short squeeze on the London Metal Exchange last March by building up a $600 million position as the market spiraled out of control. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After

  • Apple says it’s paid out $320 billion to developers since 2008 as App Store fight heats up

    Apple says it's paid out $320 billion to app developers since it launched the App Store in 2008.

  • Virgin Orbit Stock Falls to Earth, but Another Nasdaq Stock Nearly Doubles Tuesday

    Stock markets managed to overcome pressure early Tuesday morning to move higher an hour into the trading day. Among stock market indexes, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led the way upward, with gains of about half a percent as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ: VORB) suffered significant declines after a mission didn't go as planned.

  • Netflix stock: 'Glass Onion,' 'Wednesday,' and 'Troll' drive resurgence

    Here are quick details by the solid move higher in Netflix shares year to date.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars following Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses why Bed Bath & Beyond stock is soaring on Tuesday.

  • Could Palantir Become the Next Salesforce?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) both own cloud-based platforms that gather and analyze large amounts of data to help their clients make smarter decisions. Analysts expect Salesforce to generate $31 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2023 year (which ends this month), or more than 16 times the $1.9 billion in revenue Palantir was expected to generate in 2022. Let's review Palantir's approach to data mining, how much larger it could grow, and if it could evolve into a blue-chip cloud giant like Salesforce in the future.

  • Why Frontline Stock Is Soaring While Euronav's Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) had skyrocketed more than 25% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, while Euronav's (NYSE: EURN) stock price had plunged more than 15%. Driving the big move in the oil tanker stocks was the termination of their merger agreement. Frontline has abandoned its bid to acquire rival oil tanker Euronav.

  • Is Plug Power (PLUG) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth-focused money manager is making moves, with her ETFs already beating the market again in 2023 after terrible returns the two previous years.

  • CrowdStrike Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public at $34 a share in June 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company's stock started trading at $63.50, and it eventually soared to an all-time high of $293.18 in November 2021. The bears believe CrowdStrike is due for a breather following years of breakneck growth.

  • Why Riot Platforms Is Absolutely Skyrocketing Today

    As of 2:45 p.m. ET, RIOT stock has rocketed 15.4%, among the leaders in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has continued to move higher, appreciating 2.3% over the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin miners such as Riot, this is a key fundamental metric, which is typically the directional driver for price movements on a given day.

  • Individual investors who hold 48% of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) gained 12%, institutions profited as well

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Will Pinterest Stock Hit $100 in 2023?

    At $24 per share, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock is trading well below the all-time high of $89.90 it reached in 2021. Can Pinterest recover its former glory? Pinterest has enough advantages in its corner to deliver better returns to investors.

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    AbbVie Inc.'s ( NYSE:ABBV ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $1.48 on 15th of...

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav