Fed’s Bank Capital Plan Needs Substantive Changes, Bowman Says

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said the central bank’s controversial proposal to boost bank capital needs “substantive changes” and the Fed should seek comment on any revised plan, a move that would delay its finalization.

Bowman, who last year voted against issuing the proposal for public comment, said she is “cautiously optimistic” that officials can work toward a compromise that would garner broader support for the plan, led by Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr. Bowman’s colleague Christopher Waller, who also voted against issuing the proposal last year, said Tuesday it needs a “major overhaul” and may need to be scrapped altogether.

Given the significant pushback on the rule from a variety of stakeholders, “agencies are obligated to think carefully about the best path forward,” Bowman said in Wednesday remarks to the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington.

Bowman didn’t comment on monetary policy in the text of her remarks.

In particular, Bowman criticized the plan’s “excessive calibration” of capital levels. The large increase in capital requirements “could result in significant harm to the U.S. economy through the impact on U.S. businesses, while failing to achieve the intended goals of improving safety and soundness and promoting financial stability,” she said.

She said the regulation also needs to be tailored to the size and complexity of banks instead of imposing a step-up in capital requirements for institutions $100 billion or larger.

“The critical role of tailoring must be incorporated as a foundational element of these regulatory reforms,” she said.

