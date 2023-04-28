Fed Chair Jerome Powell got tricked by 2 Russian prank callers posing as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on February 01, 2023. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Fed Chair Powell held a call with Russian pranksters pretending to be Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

"No sensitive or confidential information was discussed," a Fed spokesperson told Insider.

The pranksters pulled a similar ruse on former German Chancellor Angela Merkel as well.

A pair of Russian pranksters tricked Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell into a phone call, pretending to be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this year.

Footage circulating on Russian State Television showed Powell answering an interviewer's questions, with the central bank head seemingly thinking he was speaking to Ukraine's leader.

In a statement sent to Insider, a Fed spokesperson confirmed that Powell participated in a call with someone "who misrepresented himself" as the Ukrainian president in January.

"It was a friendly conversation and took place in a context of our standing in support of the Ukrainian people in this challenging time," the statement reads. "No sensitive or confidential information was discussed."

The phone call, which appears to have been carried out by Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, covered a range of topics like Powell's inflation outlook and Russia's central bank, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The spokesperson added: "The video appears to have been edited and I cannot confirm it is accurate. The matter has been referred to appropriate law enforcement, and out of respect for their efforts, we won't be commenting further."

Earlier this year, Kuznetsov and Stolyarov pulled a similar ruse on other top officials including European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde, and the two previously held a conversation with Angela Merkel, Germany's ex chancellor, pretending to be former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

