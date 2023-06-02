Fed Chair Powell to testify at US Senate June 22

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify at the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on June 22 at 10 am Eastern time, panel chief Sherrod Brown said on Friday.

The testimony marks the second iteration of the Fed chair's twice-yearly reports to Congress on the state of U.S. monetary policy, and will come a week after the Fed's upcoming interest-rate-setting meeting at which it is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged despite still-high inflation.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese)