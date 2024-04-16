Fed’s Daly Says No Urgency to Cut, Policy in a Good Place

Catarina Saraiva
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly reiterated there’s no urgency to adjust interest rates, pointing to solid economic growth, a strong labor market and still-elevated inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Daly said she needs to be confident inflation is heading toward the Fed’s 2% target before reacting. The San Francisco Fed chief, who votes on monetary policy this year, repeated that policy is in a “good place.”

“The worst thing we can do right now is act urgently when urgency isn’t necessary,” Daly said Monday at an event at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

“We’re in the ready position; we can respond as the economy evolves,” Daly said. “The labor market’s not giving us any indication it’s faltering, and inflation is still above our target, and we need to be confident it is on path to come down to our target before we would feel the need — and I would feel the need — to react.”

Policymakers have kept rates unchanged in a range of 5.25% to 5.5% since July and have said they’d like to see more evidence that inflation is cooling toward their 2% target before starting to lower borrowing costs.

A report last week showed a key gauge of consumer prices rose more than forecast for a third straight month in March, increasing concern among some economists and policymakers that progress on inflation is stalling out.

“We have to be thoughtful about not getting too confident that the latest sticky inflation is an indication where we’re going forward, and we can’t get too confident that our projection — that inflation will gradually continue to come down — is going to materialize,” Daly said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar firms after hot retail sales, yen languishes; China data awaited

    The dollar stood just off its highest since early November against a handful of peer currencies on Tuesday, raising intervention worries as the yen languished at its lowest level since 1990 following hotter-than-expected U.S. retail sales. Market focus was also on the Chinese yuan, with a slew of top-tier economic data due out of China later in the Asian morning expected to show the world's second-largest economy slowed in the first quarter. In the U.S., retail sales rose 0.7% last month, compared with the 0.3% rise that economists polled by Reuters had forecast.

  • Japan's Yen Hits a Fresh Three-Decade Low of 154

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s finance minister warned he was ready to take action in the foreign exchange market if needed, but stopped short of his maximum threat, comments that fueled renewed yen weakness after the currency slumped to a fresh 34-year low overnight.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapTrump Media’s

  • Asian shares slide on Fed rate cut rethink; China GDP in focus

    Asian stocks fell and the dollar climbed to more than five-month highs on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales for March further reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to be in a rush to cut interest rates this year. Rising geopolitical tensions kept risk sentiment in check, lifting prices of gold and oil, while investor focus in Asia turns to China with GDP data due at 0200 GMT. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.4% to nearly seven-week lows of 521.92, with Japan's Nikkei down 1.6%.

  • Steve Schwarzman Says There Needs to Be Global Regulation on AI

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman said the artificial intelligence boom is threatening to overload power grids in the industrial world as more and more data centers are built.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapTrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally Fizz

  • Helene Meisler says this is how to trade oversold stocks this week

    Here's what the stock market could do next

  • Vuzix (VUZI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    VUZI earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2024.

  • Asian Stocks Track US Declines, Eyes on China GDP: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fell, tracking Wall Street shares lower, after the latest evidence of stubborn US inflation spurred bets the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut rates. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapTrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesApple Faces Worst iPho

  • Fed should not act urgently to cut rates unless required, Daly says

    PALO ALTO, California (Reuters) -There is "no urgency" to cut U.S. interest rates, Mary Daly, the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, said on Monday, with the economy and labor market strong, and inflation still above the Fed's target of 2%. The Fed is increasingly expected to hold its policy rate steady in the range of 5.25% to 5.5% until mid-September, more than a year past its last rate hike, before cutting rates just twice before year-end, but inflation in the first three months was higher than most forecasters expected. "The worst thing to do is act urgently when urgency is not required," Daly, one of 19 U.S. central bankers who set monetary policy, said at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

  • Investors are growing increasingly weary of AI

    After years of easy money, the AI industry is facing a reckoning. A new report from Stanford's Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), which studies AI trends, found that global investment in AI fell for the second year in a row in 2023. Both private investment — that is, investments in startups from VCs — and corporate investment — mergers and acquisitions — in the AI industry were on the downswing in 2023 versus the year prior, according to the report, which cites data from

  • Dow Jones Falls As Donald Trump Stock Craters; Cathie Wood Buys This Stock Amid 51% Plunge

    The Dow Jones fell as Elon Musk made a Tesla move. The Donald Trump stock sank on the stock market today. Cathie Wood bought a diving stock.