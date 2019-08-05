Fed to develop 24/7 instant payment and settlement service

The Federal Reserve Bank is stepping further into the digital realm, announcing its plans to develop a new “round-the-clock real-time” payment and settlement service, with a hopeful launch date in 2023 or 2024. The move will require an infrastructure upgrade to provide instantaneous payments and settlements, rivaling that of the private sector.

The Fed is now requesting public comment on how to deliver the service after a public comment period in 2018, when the Board began kicking around the idea of a payment service. At that time, it requested public comment on potential services to support faster payments, and found over 90 percent of respondents showed interest in 24/7 payment and settlement services to parallel that of the private sector.

