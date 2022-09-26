U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,655.04
    -38.19 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,260.81
    -329.60 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,802.92
    -65.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.88
    -23.71 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.55
    -0.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,630.80
    -2.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.34
    -0.14 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9601
    -0.0087 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0665
    -0.0191 (-1.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6480
    +1.3280 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,112.04
    +322.30 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.96
    +5.86 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Fed doesn't set policy in global vacuum: Mester

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester poses during an interview on the sidelines of the American Economic Association’s annual meeting in San Diego

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve takes into account global factors like the strength of the dollar as it sets interest rates, though it ultimately makes policy decisions based on domestic goals, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday.

"We've seen what's going on in financial markets. ... The mechanism will be through the financial markets, and whether they are functioning or not," Mester said on a day of heightened financial market volatility that included a steep drop in the value of the pound. "We are going to set monetary policy that's appropriate for the U.S. economy, but we don't set it in a vacuum thinking that we are an independent island and we are not connected to the rest of the world."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Mark Porter)

Recommended Stories

  • The market beatings continue amid an 'unusually murky' outlook

    It was a rough week in the stock market as the Federal Reserve renewed its commitment to do whatever it takes to bring down inflation, even if it means pain in the economy.

  • Why AMC Stock Is Dropping Today

    Shares of theater owner AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) plunged 6% early Monday on news related to its recently created AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE) units. Investors holding out hope for a recovery in AMC's business were originally excited when the company issued the new equity units to existing shareholders as a special dividend. AMC Preferred Equity units (APEs) began trading on the New York Stock Exchange just over a month ago, on Aug. 22.

  • 'Don't Worry Darling' tops U.S. box office forecasts and 'Avatar' re-release

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal details the box office performances for films 'Don't Worry Darling', 'Avatar', and 'The Woman King' and what the box office projections are for Q4.

  • Gold: Should investors hold it in a bear market? Experts weigh in

    The shiny metal often labeled a ‘hedge against inflation’ and commonly known as a ‘safe haven’, is looking dull.

  • Ian Threatens to Become Worst Hurricane to Hit Tampa in Century

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ian is gaining power as it nears Cuba on a path toward Florida, threatening to become the worst storm to hit Tampa in over a century.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysIan’s winds j

  • U.S. dollar strength creating 'untenable' situation that risks financial crisis -Morgan Stanley

    The recent rally in the U.S. dollar is creating an “untenable situation" for riskier assets that could end in a financial or economic crisis, strategists at Morgan Stanley warned in a note Monday. The wild swings in currencies are another pressure on the global economy and corporate earnings, which are expected to fall as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes over the summer begin to weigh on spending. “The ultimate lows for stocks, and highs for yields, will likely be determined by the growth trajectory in earnings and the economy rather than inflation or the Fed,” analysts including Michael Wilson at Morgan Stanley wrote.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?

    In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.

  • 10 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down Over 30% YTD

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down Over 30% YTD. To skip our analysis of the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, its performance, and weighting of the components, you can go directly to see the 5 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down […]

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?

    How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? The actual average return -- after adjusting for inflation, reinvesting dividends, and assuming you pay no taxes-- is almost half that. How is the oft-quoted figure promising 10% average annual returns so far off?

  • Stocks moving in after hours: AMC, APE shares, Meta, Kimco Realty

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith checks out several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the 'relentless appreciation of the dollar' is terrible news

    The dollar's sustained rise is increasing the risk of global stagflation and recession, according to Mohamed El-Erian, the president of Queens' College at Cambridge University.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Jumped Today

    Investors are trying to decide if Volkswagen's new joint venture is good or bad news for QuantumScape.

  • What Does the Yield Curve Tell Us About AGNC Investment's Portfolio?

    The COVID-19 pandemic has been downright awful for the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. In the early days of the pandemic, liquidity in the mortgage market dried up and the companies were beset with margin calls. Then pay attention to the mortgage REIT sector.

  • ‘I would not have been able to do it without him’: I built a property portfolio with 23 units while we were dating. How much should I give to my fiancé in our prenup?

    ‘They were purchased with my money, and I’m the sole owner on paper – but my fiancé was involved in the entire process.’

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • How Donald Trump got his Deutsche Bank loans

    Deutsche Bank has emerged as the star witness in New York attorney general Letitia James’ case against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.

  • Vanguard Is Liquidating a US-Listed ETF for the First Time Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset-management giant Vanguard Group is shutting down one of its US exchange-traded funds for the first time. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysThe $39.7 million Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Fac