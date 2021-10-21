U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.62
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.22 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1632
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9970
    -0.3320 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,545.75
    -3,264.31 (-4.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.38
    -44.27 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Fed ethics office encouraged months-long 'trading blackout' by officials last year - memo

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A man rides a bike in front of the Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue in Washington

(Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve officials were strongly encouraged to observe a trading blackout for "several months" in the spring of 2020 as the central bank was embarking on a course of extraordinary actions to blunt the threat presented by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a memo sent to all senior officials by the Fed's ethics office.

"In light of the rapidly developing nature of recent and likely upcoming (Federal Reserve) System actions, please consider observing a trading blackout and avoid making unnecessary securities transactions for at least the next several months, or until FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) and Board policy actions return to their regularly scheduled timing," the March 23, 2020, memo said.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; editing by Diane Craft)

