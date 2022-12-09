U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.00
    +14.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,873.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,700.25
    +54.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.80
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.84
    +0.38 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    +11.10 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.57
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2266
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8690
    -0.7610 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,247.76
    +382.03 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.15
    +12.47 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.29
    -3.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Fed Expected to Keep Peak Rates for Longer, Dashing Hopes for 2023 Cuts

1
Steve Matthews and Sarina Yoo
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is set to disappoint Wall Street as it keeps rates at their peak throughout 2023, dashing hopes markets have priced in for rate cuts in the second half and making a recession very likely.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That’s the forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of a decision and forecasts due from the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday. Policymakers will raise rates by 50 basis points next week, following four consecutive 75 basis-point hikes, and by quarter points at the following two meetings, the survey found. Policymakers will announce their decision and forecasts at 2 p.m. in Washington.

The FOMC’s median projection is expected to show the policy benchmark peaking at 4.9% in 2023 — reflecting a 4.75%-5% target range — compared to 4.6% seen in September. That would deliver a hawkish surprise to investors, who currently bet that rates will be cut by a half percentage point in the second half of next year, though they too see rates peaking around 4.9%.

The survey saw the Fed cutting rates to 4% by June 2024 and to 3.5% by the end of that year.

Chair Jerome Powell has said he’s willing for the economy to suffer some pain to lower inflation near 40-year highs and that should be a bit more visible in the new forecast.

The Fed’s summary of economic projections are likely to show that policy makers are looking for weaker US growth and slightly higher unemployment than they were expecting in September. They may downgrade 2023 growth estimates to 0.8% compared to 1.2% in September while seeing unemployment rising to 4.6%. The US jobless rate stood at 3.7% last month.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“The Fed has signaled the terminal rate will likely be around 5% — we think an upper bound of 5% — reached in early 2023. To get there, the central bank will likely raise rates by 50 basis points at its December 2022 meeting, followed by two more 25-bp hikes in 2023. We then see it holding at 5% throughout the year.”

—Anna Wong and Eliza Winger (economists)

The survey of 44 economists was conducted Dec. 2-7 in advance of the Dec. 13-14 meeting.

“The resilience of consumer spending and the labor market places upward pressure on inflation and as a result heightens the upside risks to our terminal rate forecast” of 5%-5.25%, said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist of Nationwide Life Insurance Co.

Fewer than half of the economists are looking for rate cuts in 2023. Those who do are looking for the unemployment rate to jump to 5% from 3.7%, and most see rising joblessness and recession as the major cause of the reversal.

Powell has argued that higher rates are necessary for longer, even amid economic weakness, to push down prices pressures and that he doesn’t want to err by relenting prematurely in the inflation battle. That’s the mistake made back in the 1970s and early 1980s that fostered the persistently high inflation which led the Fed to inflict a severe recession to bring them back down.

The Fed chair on Nov. 30 said rate hikes could be moderated at the upcoming meeting, signaling the downshift to a half-point move, but that is “far less significant” than the peak that rates achieve and how long they stay there.

“This will be a very challenging period for policymakers at all levels,” said Hugh Johnson, chairman of Hugh Johnson Economics LLC. While the Fed clearly desires to hold rates at the peak throughout the year, “These decisions are quite clearly data dependent and will be challenged if, as we suspect, the economy contracts and inflation rates continue to moderate through the first half of 2023.”

The committee in its forecasts is likely to see inflation as being somewhat more elevated than its September view at 5.6% in 2022 and 2.9% next year. The Fed targets 2% inflation measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index, which rose by less than expected in October, though it has been higher and more persistent than forecast for much of the year.

While Fed officials see a narrow path for a soft landing, a growing consensus of 81% of economists see a US recession as likely. Most of the rest see a hard landing with a period of contraction or zero growth that falls just short of a formally declared downturn. A global recession is also seen as likely by 76% of the economists.

There’s “a high risk of monetary-policy mistake,” said Thomas Costerg, senior US economist at Pictet Wealth Management. “Taking into account the lags, while explicit in the Fed’s statement, seem still to be taking a back seat when it comes to actual decision-making. The idea of a soft landing is getting less and less probable.”

The FOMC statement is expected to retain its language giving guidance on interest rates that pledges ongoing increases to a ‘’sufficiently restrictive” level to return inflation to target. That was tweaked at the last meeting in early November to acknowledge the effect of cumulative tightening and the time lags with which monetary policy impacts the real economy.

One quarter of economists expect a dissent at the meeting, which would be the third of 2022. Kansas City Fed President Esther George dissented in June in favor of a smaller hike, warning that too-abrupt changes in interest rates could undermine the ability of the Fed to achieve its planned rate path. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard dissented in March as a hawk.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen: U.S. can avoid recession, on 'right track' to lower inflation

    The United States can avoid a recession, given that there is no wage-price spiral and supply chain bottlenecks are starting to ease, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday. "Recession is not inevitable," Yellen told reporters after speaking at an event in Fort Worth, Texas, adding that rent prices had also peaked and were starting to come down. Yellen said the heat was starting to come off the labor market as well.

  • JPMorgan Delivers Tonic for Clients Fretting Over Peak Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s clients have grown increasingly anxious over a dreadful scenario for financial assets should the Federal Reserve hike interest rates to 6.5% next year. Strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou’s response: There’s no need to panic. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Banker

  • Dow Jones Rallies After Jobless Claims; Inflation Data On Deck; Tesla Nears 2022 Lows

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 225 points Thursday after jobless claims data. Tesla stock neared its 2022 lows.

  • ECB to raise deposit rate by 50 bps on Dec 15 as bloc enters winter recession: Reuters Poll

    The European Central Bank will take its deposit rate up by 50 basis points next week to 2.00%, despite the euro zone economy almost certainly being in recession, as it battles inflation running at five times its target, a Reuters poll found. Since starting its inflation-fighting campaign in July, later than its peers, the ECB has been raising rates at its fastest pace on record and has already added 200 basis points to its key deposit rate, taking it to 1.50%. The refinancing rate will also move up by 50 basis points, to 2.50%.

  • ‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini says a severe recession will cause stocks to drop 25%—and warns zombie companies are in danger

    Even if the U.S. economy experiences only a “short and shallow” recession, “Dr. Doom” sees stocks falling another 15%.

  • Chinese woman cracks under pressure of spicy food — literally

    While most individuals only need to reach for a drink to wash away the lingering effects of eating very spicy foods, one woman in China had to go to the hospital and make lifestyle changes after her meal was apparently a lot hotter than she could handle. According to a video posted to Weibo by Shandong Business Daily on Dec. 30, a Shanghai woman ended up with four broken ribs after her consumption of a spicy dish precipitated a severe coughing fit. The woman, surnamed Huang, reportedly heard a loud cracking sound from her chest during the episode.

  • Interest rate ETF ‘behaves like you’re shorting treasury’ markets: Expert

    ETF Think Tank Director of Research Cinthia Murphy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss ETF performance in 2022 and why there's strong demand for small-cap ETFs.

  • The Fed is expected to raise rates once more before 2023. If you’re shopping for a new CD, you may want to hold off

    Should you invest in a CD? The Fed's recent moves have sent interest rates—and APYs—higher.

  • Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash

    Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday. Banks had until recently been sitting on 2.1 trillion euros worth of cash from the ECB's Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO), launched to encourage lending and spur economic activity when the euro zone was threatened with deflation. But inflation is now surging and the ECB raised borrowing costs on these loans last month, hoping banks would rather hand back the funds than pay the extra interest.

  • BofA Says Don’t Bet on a Rise in Equities After Last Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- While investors are impatient for the Federal Reserve to deliver its last rate hike to pile back into equities, history shows they should be wary of doing so while inflation remains persistently high, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWNB

  • Goldman Sachs Says Hopes That Inflation Has Peaked Are Premature

    (Bloomberg) -- The market’s optimism that inflation has peaked is misguided as a potential spike in energy costs in 2023 could keep prices elevated and interest rates high, according to Goldman Sach’s Peter Oppenheimer. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted

  • How the Global Economy Is Shaping Up for 2023, According to an IMF Official

    In a world of inflation, energy crises, higher interest rates and the lingering threat of Covid, where are economies around the world heading—and what steps should governments be taking to help them out? For insights, Greg Ip, The Wall Street Journal’s chief economics commentator, spoke with Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, at the Journal’s CEO Council Summit. GOPINATH: What we said in October was that 2023 will be worse than 2022.

  • Dollar pauses ahead of U.S. inflation data, Fed meeting next week

    The dollar was broadly flat against major currencies on Friday as jitters reemerged about the health of the U.S. economy, and ahead of producer inflation data later in the day and a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates next week. After a spell of relatively scarce market-moving news, investors are looking towards a slew of rate decisions by central banks next week - including the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. Markets are betting that all three will scale back the pace of their rate hikes, with 0.5 percentage point increases across the board, as policy makers continue to tap the brakes on growth through higher rates to thwart stubbornly high inflation.

  • How to consolidate debt with a personal loan

    Consolidating debt with a personal loan can streamline your monthly bills and reduce interest rates.

  • Could China’s Yuan replace the U.S. dollar as the world’s dominant currency? Here’s how the Asian nation's trade supremacy is quickly boosting its reserve status

    Think the greenback can’t be displaced? You might be surprised.

  • Air Products, AES Corp. form joint venture to build massive $4B hydrogen plant in Texas

    Virginia-based power company AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) and Pennsylvania-based Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) formed a joint venture to invest around $4 billion on what they say will be Texas' largest green hydrogen plant.

  • Take Five: The grand 2022 central bank finale

    China publishes key economic data as Beijing loosens some of its strict COVID-19 shackles, while PMIs will provide a health check for the global economy. Investors will be fed a huge helping of year-end U.S. news when Tuesday's release of November consumer inflation data is followed by the Federal Reserve's last rate decision of 2022 on Wednesday.

  • Letters: Californian thrilled Ohioans don't want Amtrak

    Letters to the Editor: Californian against Ohio rail. Measles outbreak can be stopped. We should never forget

  • Coinbase Confirms a Rough End to 2022. The Stock Is Rising.

    Investors weren’t fooling themselves into expecting an upbeat end to 2022 for shares of Coinbase Global which have been battered this year amid a cryptocurrency market meltdown. Now the company has confirmed Wall Street’s bearish outlook. Brian Armstrong, the co-founder and CEO of Coinbase (ticker: COIN), said in an interview with Bloomberg this week that revenue at the crypto broker and trading platform was set to plunge this year from 2021’s buoyant levels.

  • As China loosens COVID restrictions, protesters fear retribution

    Late last month, Shanghai resident Pei was one of many people who came out in support of historic protests against China's COVID-19 curbs, including filming several seconds of footage of a man being arrested on a street corner. Almost immediately, Pei said, five or six plainclothes police grabbed him. Now, as many Chinese residents welcome a relaxation of lockdown measures that have crippled businesses and stoked unemployment, some protesters scooped up by China's security apparatus face an anxious wait about their fate.