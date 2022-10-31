U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,871.98
    -29.08 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,732.95
    -128.85 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,988.15
    -114.31 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.86
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.18
    -0.35 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.10
    -4.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9887
    -0.0079 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1470
    -0.0145 (-1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6830
    +1.2630 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,476.57
    -111.90 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.76
    -3.45 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     
2

Fed expected to again raise rates by 75 basis points then 'lay the ground for a step down'

Jennifer Schonberger
·Senior Reporter
·5 min read

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth meeting in a row on Wednesday after two days of Federal Open Market Committee meetings.

And after that, markets expect the central bank to come off its hawkish stance to lower inflation and slow down the pace of rate hikes unless data continues to show stubbornly hot inflation.

“We do expect Chair Jerome Powell to… use the post-FOMC press conference to lay the ground for a step down in the pace of rate hikes,” Michael Pearce, senior US economist Capital Economics, wrote in a note to clients. “He could do so by acknowledging the slowdown in the real economy already underway and emphasizing the lags between slowing economic activity and weakening price pressures.”

Some officials felt at the September meeting that central bank could slow the pace of rate hikes at some point and assess impact of previous rates hikes on inflation, according to minutes from the meeting.

Pearce says as interest rates rise above a level of neutral — a level that neither spurs nor slows economic growth — he expects Fed officials to talk about balancing raising rates to cool inflation with the risk of raising rates too high and precipitating a recession.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly recently laid the table for the Fed to slow down the pace of rate hikes, saying that the Fed should be talking about "stepping down" at some point when inflation data show signs of abating.

"We might find ourselves, and the markets have certainly priced this in, with another 75-basis-point increase," Daly said at a meeting of the University of California, Berkeley's Fisher Center for Real Estate & Urban Economics' Policy Advisory Board last week. "But I would really recommend people don't take that away and think, well it's 75 forever."

Data appear to point to signs that domestic demand is being pushed down by higher interest rates. Final sales to private domestic purchasers — a measure of consumer and business spending used to assess underlying demand in the economy — inched up at a 0.1% annual rate in the third quarter after rising 0.5% in the second quarter and 2.1% in the first quarter.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell attends a meeting of the IMFC (International Monetary and Financial Committee) at the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings at IMF headquarters, October 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. Secretary Yellen will hold a news conference and take questions later in the day. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell attends a meeting of the IMFC (International Monetary and Financial Committee) at the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings at IMF headquarters, October 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Imports meanwhile, fell in the third quarter by nearly 7%, pointing to sluggish consumer spending.

The job market is also cooling, with job openings falling sharply in August and the job quits rate trending lower while fewer new jobs being minted on a monthly basis. Economists project that Friday's job report will show that 200,000 nonfarm payrolls were created in October, a result that would be down from the 263,000 jobs created in September and down from the monthly average of 420,000 in 2022.

There are also signs below the surface that inflationary pressures are easing. The employment cost index showed private wages and salaries rising by 1.2% in the third quarter, down from 1.6% in the second, pushing the annual growth rate down from 5.7% to 5.2%.

The Fed is also aware of lags in the accounting of rents in the consumer price index. While rents and owners’ equivalent rents continue to accelerate in official CPI data, Apartment List, a private provider of rent data, showed rents declining in growth to 6% in October from a peak of 18%.

“That is still too rapid for comfort," Pearce noted, "but the direction of travel is clear, and strongly suggests that a significant slowdown in CPI shelter inflation is eventually coming."

Official measures of inflation aren’t easing as quickly as officials hope. The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation — the price consumption expenditures index (PCE) excluding volatile food and energy prices — rose by 5.1% in September and 6.2% on a headline basis. That’s down from 7% but still far from the Fed’s 2% inflation target. And the consumer price index — excluding volatile food and energy prices a stickier measure of inflation — rose by 6.6% in September, accelerating from 6.3% in August and 5.9% in July.

“The November FOMC meeting is not about the November policy rate decision,” Bank of America analyst, Michael Gapen, wrote in a research note to clients. “Instead, the meeting is about future policy rate guidance and what to expect in December and beyond.”

The Fed is projecting interest rates will need to rise to between 4.5% and 5% next year to bring inflation down toward the central bank's 2% goal. Once the policy rate reaches what the Fed feels is a sufficiently restrictive level, they would maintain that level for “some time” until there was “compelling” evidence that inflation was on course to return to 2%.

“PCE, the GDP data all point towards the direction of the slowdown down to 50 basis points for the December meeting,” Wilmington Trust Chief Economist Luke Tilley told Yahoo Finance. “There’s even the possibility of slowing down more to 25 basis points depending on the data. I expect language from Chair Powell that guides markets towards a slowdown.”

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Bond investors like short maturities, on guard even as smaller Fed hikes loom

    Many bond investors are playing it safe on the short end of the yield curve, even as Federal Reserve officials have started to float the idea of smaller interest rate hikes as soon as the December policy meeting. Investors widely expect the Fed this week to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%, which would be the fourth supersized hike in a row. For December, however, the fed funds futures market has factored in a 68% probability of a 50-bps increase after hints from Fed officials of potentially slowing down the tightening pace.

  • Once Again, the Market Waits for the Fed

    Fed interest-rate decisions and consumer price index data have been so significant to the market lately, that they have suppressed trading, while we await the release of the news. The next Fed interest-rate report is due out on Wednesday afternoon, and it prevented the market from building on the powerful move it enjoyed on Friday. There is little doubt that the Federal Open Market Committee rate decision and the press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell that follows, are going to produce substantial market volatility.

  • Cash-Rich Consumers Could Mean Higher Interest Rates for Longer

    Consumers and businesses buoyed by pandemic-fueled savings are proving less sensitive to tighter credit, which means more work for the Fed.

  • Brazil’s ‘Lula Basket’ Jumps While Currency Leads Global Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian stocks expected to benefit from Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s presidency rallied after the leftist leader won Sunday’s runoff ballot while the real reversed earlier losses to post the biggest gain among global currencies.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to

  • Market Wrap: Dogecoin’s October Finale Trumps All Other Major Cryptos

    The popular meme coin was up more than 8% at one point as DOGE advocate Elon Musk asserted his control over Twitter. Market Wrap is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • Goldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in March

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said they now expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to 5%, higher than previously predicted.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped

  • Stocks end lower, but Dow clinches best monthly performance since January 1976

    Stocks ended the final day of the month on a down note Monday, but still saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average log one of its strongest monthly performances of all time and its biggest October gain on record as investors await the outcome of this week's Federal Reserve meeting for clues to the size of future rate increases. The Dow fell around 129 points, or 0.4%, to close near 32,733, but posted a monthly gain of 13.95%, its strongest since January 1976. The S&P 500 fell around 29 points, or 0.7

  • US to Exempt Russia Oil Loaded Before Dec. 5 From Price Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The US plan to cap the price of Russian oil sales, part of the broader international response to the invasion of Ukraine, will temporarily exempt shipments loaded before the Dec. 5 implementation date, offering some clarity to oil shippers, traders and investors.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Market

  • OPEC’s Vision for Oil Looks Bullish for Energy, Bleak for the Climate

    The cartel of oil producing nations expects global oil demand to stay strong well into the 2040s as the global population grows to 9.5 billion people.

  • Biden’s Windfall Oil Profit Tax Is a Long Shot in Congress: Analysts

    The oil industry says that such a tax would discourage production in the U.S., while Biden says it is "outrageous" for energy companies to produce outsize profits as American families struggle with high gasoline prices.

  • GameStop, AMC: Meme Stock Frenzy Is Back

    The meme stocks are back again, but the frenzy could be short-lived. Retail investors are obsessed with meme stocks yet again as trading for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY, AMC Entertainment AMC and GameStop GME are volatile and are ramping up. All three stocks have risen during the past five days with GameStop leading the rise in valuation.

  • Jerry Jones: There’s no argument, Cowboys’ offense goes where Ezekiel Elliott goes

    With Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott out today nursing a knee injury, backup Troy Pollard ran wild, carrying 14 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns. So does that mean the Cowboys’ offense doesn’t actually need Elliott? Not according to Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, who insisted after the game that you can’t [more]

  • Apparently Ghosts Are Real, Because You Have To Disclose Them When Selling Your House

    If you’ve ever sold a home, you’ve likely been made aware that you have to disclose any physical issues with your house, including a cracked foundation, pests, any health hazards like lead paint, and property damage issues. You may even know that you have to disclose what’s known as “emotional defects” with the home, including any murders, suicides, or violent crimes that may have happened on the property. But, did you know that you have to disclose any paranormal activity, too? A 1991 case in t

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Demands Safety Guarantee for Russian Ships

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded a guarantee from Ukraine on the safety of Russian vessels in the Black Sea grain corridor. The Kremlin suspended the landmark export route after claiming, without evidence, that a drone strike against its naval fleet may have come from a grain ship that’s part of the United Nations initiative.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Br

  • Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL), Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Other Tech Giants hit by Slowing Growth and Rising Costs - Our Takes on Big Tech Earnings

    Earning’s season took a rocky turn last week after four out of the five ‘Big Tech’ firms disappointed investors. Companies reported slowing growth, headwinds from the strong USD, and rising costs. While the broader market shrugged off the news, the Nasdaq lagged as some of its largest components fell by more than 10%.

  • New York Has a New Pay Transparency Law. Here’s How Much You Can Make on Wall Street.

    This law, effective Nov. 1, will lift the mask on salary ranges. Companies including JP Morgan Chase, American Express, Citigroup, and UBS have already complied.

  • Justin Fields on not touching down Micah Parsons: I’ve just got to be aware in that situation

    The fumble wasn’t Bears quarterback Justin Fields‘ fault, but the resulting touchdown by Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was. The Bears trailed 35-23 when Fields completed a 13-yard pass to David Montgomery. Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch stripped Montgomery, and Parsons ran over to cover up the ball. Fields leaped over Parsons instead of touching him [more]

  • Biden lost temper with Zelensky during summer when Ukrainian president asked for more aid: report

    President Biden lost his temper with Ukraine's president when Zelensky asked for more aid for his country during a June phone call, according to a CNBC report.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter.