Fed’s Expenses Exceeded Earnings in 2023 as Interest Rates Climbed

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s expenses exceeded its earnings in 2023 by $114.3 billion, its largest operating loss ever, forcing the US central bank to forgo remittances to the Treasury as interest rates soared.

The Fed’s interest income earned on its portfolio of assets totaled $163.8 billion last year, compared with $170 billion in 2022, according to preliminary financial statements released Friday. Meanwhile, interest expenses nearly tripled, to $281.1 billion in 2023 from $102.4 billion the previous year, as the Fed jacked up interest rates to fight inflation.

After covering its day-to-day operating expenses, the Fed is required to send the money it earns on its securities portfolio to the Treasury, where the revenue helps offset federal deficits.

When expenses exceed earnings, as they have since late 2022, the Fed issues a deferred asset to the Treasury, which the central bank said has no implications for the conduct of monetary policy. This deferred asset grew by $116.4 billion last year, to a total $133 billion, the Fed said.

The Fed receives income from the securities in its portfolio and pays interest on reserves held at the Fed by banks. That generated massive earnings when rates were nearly zero, and huge payments to the Treasury, but that changed as the Fed began raising rates in March 2022.

Most regional Fed banks began suspended remittance payments in September 2022.

