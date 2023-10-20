Fed extends comment period on proposed bank capital requirements

The Federal Reserve on Friday announced it will extend the comment period for proposed higher bank capital requirements in the wake of banks' complaints that the requirements would hurt lending.

The comment period has been extended to Jan. 16, 2024 from Nov. 30 of this year.

"The agencies extended the comment period to allow interested parties more time to analyze the issues and prepare their comments," the Fed said in a statement.

The Fed also extended the comment period until the same date for its proposal to modify the capital surcharge for the largest and most complex banks. Additionally, the Fed is launching a data collection effort to gather more information from the banks that would be impacted by the capital proposal. This is part of the initially announced intention to undertake supplemental data collection.

"The additional data will further clarify the estimated effects of the proposal and inform any final rule, with summaries to be made public," according to the Fed.

In July, the Fed, along with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the FDIC, requested comment on the capital requirement proposal, long part of the last plank of regulation designed to address failures from the global financial crisis of 2008. However, the proposal was shaped by a string of regional bank failures this spring and looks to add emphasis on strengthening capital requirements for banks with $100 billion or more in total assets.

Banks have reacted aggressively to the suggested changes. Several bank trade groups sent a letter to the Fed, the FDIC, and the OCC asking them to "re-propose" the rule, arguing that the initial proposal "relies on data and analyses that the agencies have not made available to the public."

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has called the new proposal "hugely disappointing," warning that it could push more lending into private credit markets.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has also said he doesn’t think these rules make sense.

US regulators proposed their most recent set of changes in July, saying affected banks would see an aggregate 16% increase in their capital requirements. Regulators said the increase would primarily affect the largest banks and that most have enough capital already to comply.

Regulators also proposed changes in how these banks assess risks and widened the scope of the new rules to institutions with as little as $100 billion in assets, meaning roughly 30 banks would be subject to the same calculations.

Fed Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr has pushed back against recent claims that the proposal requiring banks to bolster their capital buffers would curb lending and hurt the economy, telling bankers that their industry thrived after regulators imposed changes following the 2008 financial crisis.