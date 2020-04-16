Fed Officials Cautious on Recovery, Risks Include ‘Depression’

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials offered a pessimistic view on the outlook for the U.S. economy, cautioning that a recovery will be slow to take hold once social-distancing measures are rolled back.

“It may take a while, and I mean into 2021, for the consumer to get his or her footing back,” Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said Thursday in a Bloomberg TV interview with David Westin.

His New York Fed counterpart, John Williams, made similar comments Thursday during a virtual event hosted by the Economic Club of New York.

“Even as the pandemic passes through, and as the economy comes back, I expect demand to be weak, and therefore needing strong monetary support -- fiscal policy support as well -- to get our economy back to full strength over the next couple years,” Williams said. “Unfortunately, this is a situation where I think the economy is going to be underperforming for some time.”

Depression Risk

James Bullard in St. Louis was a bit more upbeat, maintaining the economy could start to recover by the third quarter and achieve a ‘V-shaped’ rebound if the U.S. managed to roll out sufficiently widespread virus testing. But he cautioned that the perils were real.

“You are taking a lot of downside risk with the U.S. economy including depression as a possible outcome,” he told a U.S. Chamber of Commerce-hosted on-line discussion later on Thursday. “So we really have to play our cards right so we get the rapid recovery that we need on the other side of this crisis.”

The Fed has unleashed an unprecedented range of policy tools designed to support households and businesses and ensure the flow of credit as the U.S. economy reels from shutdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Among them are emergency programs to support as much as $2.3 trillion in loans to businesses, states and municipalities.

Kaplan said the Fed should help businesses and nonprofits that were healthy before the pandemic but are under stress now. He said Fed officials are “continuing to look for pockets of the economy that have been overlooked in what we’re doing,” adding that he would “be open minded about what else we need to do.”

The virus has taken a toll on the U.S. economy as stay-at-home orders around the country forced businesses to shutter. Some 22 million workers have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month, effectively erasing the past decade’s job creation and hampering consumer spending, which makes up about 70% of the economy.

“The big open question, and one we hear a lot about -- both from unions and from business leaders -- is, will people be willing to go back to public events?” Williams said. “How will the human behavior change, and how long will it take before people are willing to jump back into those kinds of activities? And that depends on human psychology.”

Energy Sector

In the Dallas Fed’s home state of Texas, a collapse in oil prices will cause “a number” of energy-sector bankruptcies, Kaplan said.

The excess supply of oil, driven by a virus-related drop in demand and the fallout from the Saudi-Russia price war, has pressured local crude prices even lower than benchmark figures. Kaplan said the glut could take several months to work off and that extraordinary steps may be appropriate to keep storage tanks from filling up. The Trump administration is considering paying American companies to leave crude in the ground to help alleviate the excess supply.

The coronavirus has infected 2 million people around the world and taken more than 138,000 lives. Cases in the U.S. top 600,000, dwarfing other nations, with outbreaks in major metropolitan areas like New York City, Seattle and Detroit killing thousands and shuttering American life in many regions.

