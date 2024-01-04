Fed March Rate-Cut Hopes Are Optimistic, DoubleLine’s Sherman Says

(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as early as March are premature, according to DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Sherman.

“At this stage, we see core inflation has been dampening, the trajectory is right, but the market is definitely extrapolating this into that the Fed is going to normalize policy back to a much lower rate,” the deputy chief investment officer said on Bloomberg TV Thursday. “It just seems it’s a little optimistic today to think that’s going to happen so soon, as early as March.”

US Treasury yields rose across the curve Thursday as traders dialed back bets for a March rate cut, with the labor market staying resilient and minutes from the Fed’s December meeting suggesting rates could remain at restrictive levels for a while. The chances of a rate cut in March, which is the earliest traders expect the easing cycle to start, dropped to about 64%, compared with 70% a day earlier.

