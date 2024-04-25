The Fed May Keep Rates Higher for Longer – Here's What It Could Mean for Your Stocks

Recent data has shown that inflation is still far from the Federal Reserve's 2% target, meaning interest rates could stay higher for longer than investors had expected. In this video, I discuss the latest expectations, how they could affect stocks, and three specific types of stocks that could be big winners once rates finally start to fall.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 23, 2024. The video was published on April 23, 2024.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $20,221 !*

Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $31,494 !*

Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $311,576!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Matt Frankel has positions in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and Vanguard Specialized Funds-Vanguard Real Estate ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Specialized Funds-Vanguard Real Estate ETF and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The Fed May Keep Rates Higher for Longer – Here's What It Could Mean for Your Stocks was originally published by The Motley Fool