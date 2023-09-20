Fed meeting live updates: No interest rate hike expected in September

The Federal Reserve is expected to hold its key interest rate steady at its meeting on Wednesday, as parts of the economy, from jobs to housing, continue to weaken.

It would be only the second time in eighteen months the central bank declined to raise interest rates, interrupting a flurry of hikes that pushed the federal funds rate to between 5.25% and 5.5%, the highest level in 22 years, making it harder for consumers and businesses to afford a loan or pay off a credit card.

“We expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged at its September meeting,’’ Michael Pearce, Lead U.S. economist for Oxford Economics, said in an investors note. “Renewed signs of weakness in rate-sensitive parts of the economy and cooling labor market conditions should keep officials on the sidelines over the rest of the year.’’

Still, the Fed itself has kept the door open for at least one more hike before the end of the year.

When is the Fed announcement today?

The Fed will announce its interest rate decision at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 20.

When will the Fed Chair speak?

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

