Fed news of interest rate cuts ahead for 2024 ignites markets

The Federal Reserve maintained interest rates Wednesday at the 5.25%-5.5% range in its last meeting of the year. At the same time, the Fed also signaled a willingness to begin reducing the cost of borrowing money in 2024.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that interest rates are "likely at or near the peak of this tightening cycle" and that rate cuts are already under discussion by the board. Investors responded positively to the Fed's guidance by flocking to stocks and bonds due to growing optimism about potential interest rate reductions in 2024.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell.

Dow at record highs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, tracking the 30 largest U.S . blue-chip stocks, hit a new all-time high in reaction to the Fed meeting this week. It continued its rally and closed at 37,305.16 on Friday.

Mortgage rates fall

The decline in Treasury bond yields, with the 10-year falling below 4%, is contributing to a gradual decrease in housing mortgage rates. In fact, the average 30-year mortgage rate has dipped below the 7% mark for the first time since August. As a result, the real estate sector has exhibited strong stock performance following the Federal Reserve meeting.

Energy transition moves forward

At the COP28 summit held in Dubai, nations from around the world achieved a historic agreement to shift away from fossil fuels as part of a concerted effort to attain net-zero carbon emissions target by the year 2050, in line with the recommendations put forth by the scientific community.

Tesla outshines generators

Tesla's latest report revealed that its Powerwall, combined with solar panels, surpasses traditional generators in efficiency, reliability and environmental friendliness, offering a sustainable energy solution.

SpaceX hits $180 billion

SpaceX's valuation soared to $180 billion, surpassing industry giants Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Disney, Verizon and IBM, reinforcing Elon Musk's company as a leading force in the aerospace, technology, and entertainment sectors.

Story continues

More: Delays, packed planes, record-setting air travel: What to expect for your holiday trip

Apple's OLED revolution

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce OLED (or organic light-emitting-diode) screens in its MacBooks and iPads, potentially revolutionizing the display industry. The technology makes displays lighter, thinner and more flexible.

More: Why signing up for a retailer's credit card, other holiday shopping 'deals' will cost you big time

Children's show tops sci-fi on Netflix

“Cocomelon,” a children's show that features 3D animation, traditional nursery rhymes and its own rhymes surpassed "Stranger Things" on Netflix, accumulating over 600 million hours of watch time. This success highlights the popularity of family-friendly content on the platform.

Benzinga is a financial news and data company headquartered in Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Fed news of interest rate cuts ahead for 2024 ignites markets