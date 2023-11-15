Advertisement
Fed President Daly warns against calling time on rate-rising cycle too soon

Reuters

(Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly warned against calling time on rate-rising cycle too soon, in an interview to Financial Times on Wednesday.

Daly refused to rule out another interest rate increase, given uncertainty about whether the central bank has done enough to push consumer price growth back down to its 2 per cent target.

She indicated little concern about the recent sharp fall in US government bond yields, which has loosened financial conditions, according to FT.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru)

