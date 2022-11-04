U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,734.25
    +14.36 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,116.85
    +115.60 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,349.77
    +6.83 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,777.77
    -1.96 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.72
    +4.55 (+5.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.50
    +49.60 (+3.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    +1.43 (+7.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9940
    +0.0189 (+1.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1690
    +0.0450 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0197 (+1.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8890
    -1.2750 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,918.02
    +670.81 (+3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.37
    +18.32 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Fed proposes to disclose which depository institutions have master accounts

Hannah Lang
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington

By Hannah Lang

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is seeking comment on a proposal to publish a list of depository institutions that have access to master accounts, which grant firms access to Fed payment services.

The proposal would require regional Fed banks to periodically disclose which firms have access to accounts and payments services, which the Fed said would result in more transparency.

In August, the Fed finalized guidelines for how it will review requests by banks, fintechs and other firms to access the central bank's master accounts and payment systems, as a number of new nontraditional financial institutions have emerged and begun seeking access to such accounts.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore Tests Institutional DeFi on Ethereum, Welcomes USDC Issuer

    "That’s a huge signal, a super huge signal from a central bank," said one official.

  • Bloomberg: Former Twitter employees file class action lawsuit against company amid layoffs

    A proposed class action lawsuit filed in California alleges Twitter is eliminating employees without enough notice, violating California's "Warn" Act. Senior Correspondent for Business Insider Ben Bergman joins CBS with the latest.

  • Clock runs out on efforts to make daylight saving time permanent

    WASHINGTON - Early this Sunday morning, Americans will engage in the annual autumnal ritual of "falling back" - setting their clocks back one hour to conform with standard time. If some lawmakers had their way, it would mark the end of a tradition that has stretched for more than a century. But a familiar story unspooled of congressional gridlock and a relentless lobbying campaign, this one from advocates that some jokingly call "Big Sleep."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most impo

  • IPO Hopes In Limbo For Apple's Top Chip Designer ARM

    Apple's chip design maker, ARM is trying to go public in a bleak market. Still, demand is strong for ARM designs.

  • Starbucks stock is popping after earnings set 'a high bar'

    Wall Street embraces Starbucks after a better than expected quarter.

  • U.S. Congress split on making daylight-saving time permanent

    A push in the U.S. Congress to make daylight-saving time permanent, which was unanimously passed by the Senate earlier this year, has stalled in the House, with a key lawmaker telling Reuters they have been unable to reach consensus. In March, the Senate voted to put a stop next year to the twice-annual changing of clocks, which supporters say will lead to brighter afternoons and more economic activity. U.S. Representative Frank Pallone, who chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee that has jurisdiction over the issue, said in a statement to Reuters the House is still trying to figure out how to move forward.

  • German chancellor's China visit sparks debate at home

    The timing of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's imminent trip to China and what signals he will give to Beijing have raised questions at home, a German member of the European Parliament said Thursday. Reinhard Butikofer of the Green Party, which is part of the governing coalition, said in Taiwan that Scholz’s one-day trip is “probably the most controversially debated visit in the country for the last 50 years.” Scholz, who will be in Beijing on Friday, will be the first European leader to visit China since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Germany has strongly opposed.

  • Republicans increasingly favored to win Senate on Tuesday, leading analysts to talk about a ‘60-vote supermajority’ for GOP in 2024

    Another sign of growing Republican momentum with the midterm elections just days away: talk of the GOP possibly controlling 60 seats in the Senate in 2024.

  • Wisconsin Republicans Stand on the Verge of Total, Veto-Proof Power

    FRANKS FIELD, Wis. — The three counties in Wisconsin’s far northwest corner make up one of the last patches of rural America that have remained loyal to Democrats through the Obama and Trump years. But after voting Democratic in every presidential election since 1976, and consistently sending the party’s candidates to the state Legislature for even longer, the area could now defect to the Republican Party. The ramifications would ripple far beyond the shores of Lake Superior. If Wisconsin Democr

  • 7 state ballot initiatives to watch in the 2022 midterms

    From reproductive health care to labor organizing and beyond

  • Biden expected to rally Dems with blistering remarks about democracy being on the ballot, MAGA Republicans

    President Biden is expected to deliver a blistering attack on Republicans blocks from the U.S. Capitol, accusing the party of being rife with "election deniers."

  • Race tightens for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat

    Marquette University Law School’s latest poll has Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson leading with 50% of support among likely voters.

  • Dem rival: WVa GOP Rep. Miller's forum absence stands out

    Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Carol Miller repeatedly passed on opportunities to engage with her main opponent to discuss issues with voters in her West Virginia district, instead taking a more direct route. While Miller appeared at an event with Democrat Lacy Watson in Beckley in April during the primary election, Watson said Miller was a no-show at forums in several counties during the general election campaign. “I am running to represent working families and individuals in the 1st District,” Watson said in a telephone interview.

  • Missouri Marijuana Legalization, New Jersey Home Grow, Pot Taxes In Hawaii, Weed Sales In Illinois

    Marijuana Legalization In Missouri: Black Leaders Divided Over Ballot Measure Recently, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones (D), who supports legalization, announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the November 8 ballot as Amendment 3. According to Jones, she doesn’t support etching what she believes is a potentially inequitable legalization process into the state’s constitution where “it can be difficult to alter.” “If we choose the path of a constitutional amendment to resolve the matter

  • Some GOP voters in Georgia plan to support a Kemp-Warnock split ticket

    Some Republican voters in Georgia have said they plan on supporting a split ticket, with GOP Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock rather than Republican challenger Herschel Walker. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss,

  • Column: Meta and Twitter show the drawbacks of giving self-satisfied billionaires too much power

    With whims of iron, Zuckerberg and Musk are bringing their companies to the edge of the grave, and shareholders and users have no say in the outcome.

  • Booking Holdings’ Results Top Estimates After Summer Travel Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Booking Holdings Inc. provided an upbeat forecast on the current quarter, saying that room nights booked in October were roughly 12% higher than 2019 levels, alleviating concerns after room night growth slowed in July. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and C

  • Stocks Whipsaw After Jobs Data as Dollar Sells Off: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fluctuated, with traders weighing mixed jobs figures and awaiting next week’s inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve would be able slow down its pace of rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Now Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsTwitter Latest: Could Be the Most Valuable Company, Musk SaysBlackstone’s $70 Billion Re

  • Spirit AeroSystems earnings: What to watch for Thursday

    The old aerospace saying locally is that when Boeing sneezes, Wichita catches a cold. While Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc. has been on a path of diversification in recent years, expect the company’s third-quarter results to once again be heavily impacted by Boeing (NYSE: BA) when reported on Thursday. In broad terms, investment analysts are expecting an earnings loss of around $0.39 per share on sales of around $1.32 billion — both significant improvements year over year — as Spirit continues to rebound from a tumultuous two years in aerospace.

  • Toshiba’s Preferred Bidder Said Set to Miss Finance Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium considering a bid for Toshiba Corp. is poised to miss a Nov. 7 deadline to secure financing for what could be Asia’s biggest deal this year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Now Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsTwitter Latest: Could Be the Most Valuable Company, Musk SaysBlackstone’s $70 B