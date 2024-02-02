The Fed pushed back against imminent rate cuts this week. Here's what that means for the housing market.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen participate in a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council at the US Treasury on July 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Fed pushed back on the idea that rate cuts are imminent at its meeting this week.

Redfin notes that while the Fed's tone points to higher mortgage rates for longer, relief is coming later this year.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate was about 6.75% Thursday.

The Federal Reserve delivered what markets expected Wednesday, which is to say, it made no changes to its benchmark rate. More importantly, though was Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's pushback against the idea that rate cuts are imminent.

So, what does this mean for the housing market, which is eagerly anticipating lower rates to make housing even slightly more affordable?

According to Redfin, pushing out timelines for Fed rate cuts means mortgage rates are likely to remain elevated for longer this year, but it doesn't mean relief is off the table for homebuyers in 2024.

"Regardless of any short-term volatility in mortgage rates, we expect rates to come down gradually throughout the year," Redfin's Chen Zhao wrote following the Fed meeting.

The real estate group notes that other forces are at work in the mortgage market as well, and the Fed isn't the only input.

The US Department of the Treasury announced its quarterly refunding on Wednesday, and said that it doesn't anticipate further ramping up of auction sizes. This should benefit anyone looking for a mortgage in the coming months, as a lower supply of Treasury bonds should push up prices and keep a lid on Treasury yields, which directly influence mortgage rates.

Redfin went on to say that the March meeting will still be important, even if the market isn't expecting a cut.

"[A]s we get closer to the next Fed meeting in mid-March, we'll see more movement in mortgage rates as the odds of a rate cut either rise or fall. Powell said in the conference that Fed officials will telegraph their likely actions ahead of the actual meeting."

Bank of America on Wednesday said that the March timeline is not entirely off the table, but that it now expects the first rate cut in June after Powell said the central bank is looking for greater confidence that inflation is contained.

The stock market dropped immediately following Powell's comments, with the S&P 500 logging its worst day of the year.

Fannie Mae has forecast a significant drop in rates and believes the 30-year fixed mortgage will fall to the low 6% range during this year's Spring/Fall buying season, and reach 5.8% by the end of 2024.

