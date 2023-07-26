Fed raises interest rates to highest level in 22 years

Chairman Jerome Powell said policymakers have already covered ‘a lot of ground’ after raising rates from near-zero starting last year - Mandel Ngan/AFP

The chairman of the Federal Reserve has warned that the battle to contain inflation is not over as the US central bank raised interest rates to their highest level since 2001.

Policymakers voted to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percent to between 5.25pc and 5.5pc, piling fresh pressure on the Bank of England to do more to stamp out soaring inflation.

US stock markets rose after chairman Jerome Powell said policymakers had already covered “a lot of ground” after raising rates from near-zero starting last year.

However, he left the door open for further rate hikes, adding there was a “long way to go” before policymakers could be certain they had vanquished inflation.

Mr Powell said Fed forecasts no longer showed the world’s biggest economy slipping into recession this year, adding that this implied there will be no interest rate cuts in 2023.

He said: “My base case is that we will be able to achieve inflation moving back down to target without a really significant downturn that usually results in high levels of job losses that we’ve seen in the past.”

The Fed’s chairman said future decisions would be taken “meeting by meeting”, adding that officials were “strongly committed” to bringing inflation back down to its 2pc goal

Rate setters had paused in June after more than a year of consecutive hikes amid uncertainty about the outlook for the world’s biggest economy.

But speaking on Wednesday Mr Powell said: “I would say it is certainly possible that we would raise funds again at the September meeting if the data warranted, and I would also say it’s possible that we would choose to hold steady at that meeting.”

The Dow Jones Industrial average remained on course to post its longest winning streak since January 1987 amid easing fears of recession, while the S&P 500 edged higher following Mr Powell’s comments.

The Fed’s actions turn the spotlight back on Threadneedle Street, which has faced growing criticism over its failure to control inflation.

Prices in the US climbed 3pc in the year to June. This is the slowest rate in two years and down from a peak of more than 9pc a year ago.

By contrast, UK inflation stood at 7.9pc over the same period, highlighting the challenge facing the Bank of England as it battles to keep a lid on price rises.

UK policymakers are expected to raise rates for the fourteenth straight time next week from 5pc to 5.25pc, with financial markets betting that rates will hit 5.75pc by the end of this year.

Last month, the Fed suggested rates will also hit 5.75pc before the end of the year. Investors are betting the US central bank will begin cutting rates in 2024 to support jobs and spending.

US unemployment also remains near record lows of 3.6pc. Official figures on Thursday are expected to show price rises are also cooling on the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, which takes into account spending by rural as well as urban households on a range of broader measures.

Analysts said falling inflation and a more fragile economy meant this was probably the end of the rate hiking cycle. James McCann, deputy chief economist at asset manager Abrdn, said: “We think today’s move will probably be the last of this tightening cycle.

The Fed is likely to hold rates steady at its September meeting, consistent with its desire to gather more information on activity and inflation before potentially tightening again. And by the time November rolls around we think a weaker economic backdrop will prevent any further adjustment”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.