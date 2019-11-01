Fed’s Rate Cut, Trade Hopes Ignited Relief Rallies: EM Review

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks rose for a fourth straight week and posted the best monthly advance since June, as the Federal Reserve confirmed markets’ expectations of a third-straight interest rate cut. While the U.S. central bank signaled a pause in further easing, appetite for higher yielding assets remained in place as signs of progress in the U.S. and China trade talks left investors more comfortable with taking risk. Developing-nation currencies strengthened for a fifth straight week.

The following is a roundup of emerging-markets news and highlights for the week ending Nov. 1.

Highlights:

Federal Reserve officials reduced interest rates by a quarter-percentage point for the third time this year and signaled a pause in further cuts unless the economic outlook changes materiallyU.S. consumer spending trailed forecasts in September while weekly applications for unemployment benefits rose more than projected, offering a note of caution on the economyMeanwhile, U.S. hiring was unexpectedly resilient in October and prior months saw sharp upward revisions, validating the Fed’s signal of a pause from interest-rate cutsChina and the U.S. had a constructive conversation and achieved “consensus in principle” in a phone call between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven MnuchinEarlier in the week, Chinese officials were casting doubts about reaching a comprehensive long-term trade deal with the U.S. even as the two sides get close to signing a “phase one” agreement, while President Donald Trump had said the U.S. was ahead of schedule to sign a very big portion of the China dealChina secured the World Trade Organization’s go-ahead to impose $3.6 billion in sanctions against the U.S., in a case that predates the tariff war but may add a layer of tension to ongoing talksSenator Marco Rubio plans legislation to block U.S. government pensions from investing in Chinese stocks after the board overseeing the funds put off a decision that would add exposure to ChinaHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi moved the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry of Trump into a new phase Monday that signals the public soon will get a look at the witnesses and evidence being assembled to build a case against the presidentTrump’s presidency stands on its most treacherous ground after the House voted Thursday to approve and proceed with its impeachment inquirySouth Africa is heading for a debt trap as bailouts for the embattled state power utility drain the government’s coffers and anemic economic growth weighs on tax revenueFinance Minister Tito Mboweni presented a rapidly deteriorating outlook in his medium-term budget policy statement, with gross government debt seen surging to 80.9% of gross domestic product in the 2028 fiscal year unless urgent action is takenEskom Holdings SOC Ltd. will receive 138 billion rand ($9.2 billion) in bailouts through March 2022, or 10 billion rand more than previously allocatedThe nation unveiled a long-awaited plan to save its debt-stricken power utility, including exposing it to greater competition, lowering fuel costs, increasing renewable-energy output and selling non-core assetsLebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri stepped down Tuesday after two weeks of anti-government protests descended into violenceCalls are mounting for Lebanon to impose formal restrictions on the movement of money to defend the country’s dollar peg and prevent a run on the banks when they open their doors after nationwide protestsThe yield on the nation’s dollar bond due 2021 climbed above 30%

Asia:

China’s ruling Communist Party warned that internal and external risks were increasing after wrapping up its most important meeting of the yearA gauge of the outlook for the country’s manufacturing sector dropped to the lowest level since February, underlining the weakness of an economy buffeted by weak domestic demand, shrinking profits, and the trade war with the U.S.South Korea’s semiconductor inventories fell the most in more than two years in September, signaling a potential end to a prolonged slump in tech demand that has weighed on global growthSamsung Electronics Co. reported earnings that beat estimatesFOMC rate cut will help maintain global growth trend and have positive impact on the South Korean economy, central bank Senior Deputy Governor Yoon Myun-shik saidExports plunged the most in almost four years while consumer prices failed to rise for a third straight month in October, highlighting continued pain in this Asian bellwether for global tradeThe U.S. won a case against India at the World Trade Organization alleging improper use of export subsidies valued at more than $7 billionIndia’s farmers’ organizations have planned a nationwide protest on Nov. 4 to demand that the government keep agriculture out of a 16-nation trade agreement currently being negotiated in ThailandFiscal deficit for April-September was 6.52 trillion rupees ($92 billion) versus 7 trillion rupees targeted in the budget for the financial year ending March 31The global slowdown and trade war have created an environment in which “low interest rates for longer” is the new normal, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said. Separately, Warjiyo said the central bank’s monetary policy will continue to be data dependentIndonesia suspended exports of nickel ore with immediate effect after a planned ban on shipments from the beginning of next year led to a rush to beat the deadlineThe government warned it will revoke export licenses from mining companies that breach rules on shipping nickel ore as it steps up inspections ahead of an export banThe country’s state budget deficit is at 1.7%-1.8% as of September, while the government sees growth at between 5.08% and 5.1% this yearThailand will request a dialogue with the U.S. at the East Asia Summit due in November to regain scrapped trade benefits, Keerati Rushchano, the acting director general of the Department of Foreign Trade, saidPrime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha has asked the Foreign Ministry, Labor Ministry and Commerce Ministry to start talks with the U.S. to explain the country’s stance on labor issues as the nation to set up task force to restore trade preferencesThe value of foreign direct investment applications from China doubled during the first nine months of 2019 compared with a year earlierThe current-account balance narrowed in line with the trade surplus on falling gold exportsThe central bank said third-quarter economic growth may be lower than 2.9%Philippines plans to offer prize bonds in November as government seeks to tap liquidity in financial market after central bank’s reserve ratio cuts, Treasurer Rosalia de Leon saidThe Securities and Exchange Commission has asked Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to consider setting ceilings on the interest rates and other fees that lending and financing companies may imposeOctober inflation likely 0.5% to 1.3%, according to the central bankTaiwan’s economy in the third quarter grew at the fastest pace since the second quarter of last year as domestic investment and better-than-expected overseas demand helped avoid the worst of the U.S.-China trade warChina’s ban on individual travel to Taiwan could see visitors to the island fall for the first time since the devastating SARS outbreak of 2003. The number of mainlanders traveling to the island plunged 46% in September, according to data from Taiwan’s Tourism BureauThe Financial Supervisory Commission said it is raising the risk-capital charge for insurance firms buying exchange-traded funds that track foreign bonds but are denominated in local currencyThe U.S. Justice Department has struck a deal with fugitive financier Jho Low to recoup almost a billion dollars looted from Malaysian investment fund 1MDBMalaysia maintains claim of $7.5 billion from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for the bank’s role in arranging bond sales for 1MDB, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng saidThe country expects credit rating to remain stable in the near future due to its institutional reform, resilient economic growth as well as clear and consistent messaging to investment community, finance minister saidU.S. is unlikely to label the nation currency manipulator, Finance Minister Lim saidVietnam slapped five-year tariffs on Chinese and South Korean color-coated steel products after domestic producers said unfair pricing from overseas competitors caused them to shut down production lines

Story continues