Fed rate cuts seen starting in March as inflation cools

Reuters

A Brussels labour court ruled on Friday that Deliveroo couriers should be classed as employees, potentially giving them more benefits and overturning an earlier judgment in favour of the British food delivery company. The judgment only applies to the 28 bicycle couriers who in 2018, together with unions, the Brussels Labour Audit Office and the Belgian National Employment Office, started a lawsuit against Deliveroo, but could inspire other Belgian couriers. "The terms of the employment relationship established between Deliveroo and the couriers are incompatible with the qualification of an independent employment relationship and lead to the conclusion that this relationship must be considered as an employee relationship and therefore should be reclassified", the court said in its ruling.