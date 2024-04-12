Fed’s Schmid Rejects Preemptive Rate Cuts, Favors ‘Patient’ Approach

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid said policymakers should wait for “clear and convincing” evidence that inflation is headed back toward 2% before lowering interest rates, rather than adjusting policy preemptively.

Schmid said the resilience of the US economy creates uncertainty about the path of policy, adding he’d prefer a “patient” approach to cuts.

“With inflation running above target, economic growth continuing to show momentum, and elevated prices across a range of asset markets, the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate,” Schmid said in a prepared speech Friday in Overland Park, Kansas.

“Therefore, rather than preemptively adjust the policy rate, I would prefer to be patient and wait for clear and convincing evidence that inflation is on track to hit our 2% target before adjusting the stance of policy,” he said.

The Kansas City Fed chief also said recent price pressures have been concentrated in the services sector, supported by a tight labor market. Better balance between the supply and demand for labor will likely be needed for the Fed to achieve price stability, he said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other policymakers have said they don’t want to start cutting rates until they have sufficient confidence that US inflation is headed toward the central bank’s 2% target on a sustainable basis. Policymakers have held interest rates at a more than two decade high since July.

Recent inflation data has been higher than hoped. Consumer prices excluding food and energy climbed 0.4% in March and 3.8% from a year earlier, the same as the month prior.

“This recent data underscores what I believe is the need for the Federal Reserve to be patient as we wait for clear and convincing evidence that inflation is on track to sustainably return to 2%,” Schmid said.

Investors are now betting on just two rate cuts this year, beginning in September.

Balance Sheet

Schmid also said he prefers a “much smaller” Fed balance sheet with a shorter average maturity. He added he’d prefer the balance sheet to be primarily composed of Treasury securities.

“The balance sheet remains large and continues to put downward pressure on long-term interest rates,” he said. “With inflation running above target, a tight labor market, and historically high equity valuations, the economy and financial markets no longer require support from a large central bank balance sheet.”

Schmid was named to lead the Kansas City Fed last August. The former president and chief executive officer of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking Foundation at Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business was a longtime banker and bank regulator.

