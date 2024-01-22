Fed Should Stop Quantitative Tightening, Reduce Interest Rates Soon, Bill Gross Says

(Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross has some advice for the Federal Reserve: stop winding down its balance sheet now, and start cutting interest rates in coming months to avoid recession.

“I would stop quantitative tightening,” the co-founder and former chief investment officer of Pacific Investment Management Co. said on Bloomberg Television when asked what he would do differently if he were leading the Fed. “That is just not a correct philosophy and policy at this point in time to continue to tighten quantitatively.”

Gross added that the central bank should lower interest rates over the next six to 12 months.

Wall Street is keenly focused on when exactly the Fed will start trimming the benchmark interest rate, which is at the highest in over 20 years. Some derivatives traders are still holding out hope for a cut as soon as March, US policymakers next meet on Jan. 31.

“Real interest rates are simply too high,” Gross added.

