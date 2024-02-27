Fed Swaps Briefly Price Only 75 Basis Points of Easing in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Bond traders no longer expect the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates by more than 75 basis points this year, bringing their view in line with what Fed policy makers have indicated is the likeliest outcome.

Swap contracts that predict decisions by the US central bank repriced to higher rate levels, with the December contract’s briefly reaching 4.58% in afternoon trading in New York and only 75 basis points lower than the effective federal funds rate of 5.33%. The Fed’s target band for that rate has been 5.25%-5.5% since July.

At the start of the year, the amount of easing priced in for 2024 exceeded 150 basis points. For some, that expectation was based on the view that the US economy would enter at least a mild recession this year brought about by the Fed’s 11 rate hikes over the past two years. Since then, growth data has broadly exceeded expectations, while the downward trend of inflation has shown signs of stalling.

