Fed Swaps Trim Odds of a March Rate Cut to About One in Three

(Bloomberg) -- Bond traders reduced bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts in 2024, with the odds of a move in March falling to about one-in-three, after a report on US job openings highlighted strength in the labor market.

Traders also marked down the odds of Fed rate cuts in May, and priced in less monetary easing over the course of the year. Expectations for Fed easing fell on Tuesday to the lowest point since the last policy meeting in mid-December. The Fed’s rate-setting committee concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday at which no change is expected, however its statement and subsequent comments by Chair Jerome Powell may affect the outlook for interest rates.

Tuesday’s report on December job openings exceeded all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Vacancies increased to 9 million from an upwardly revised 8.9 million in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, known as JOLTS, showed.

The data “reduces pressure on the Fed to begin the normalization process of the balance sheet and rates,” said Priya Misra, portfolio manager at JPMorgan Investment Management. “The Fed will continue to buy time and not commit to any easing just yet.”

Swap contracts referencing the March Fed meeting date show around 8 basis points of cuts are priced., about one-third odds of a quarter-point easing. The contract briefly priced in a full 25 basis point cut late last year and has subsequently retreated as the labor market has remained resilient.

Treasury yields rose in the wake of the Jolts data, led by the policy sensitive two-year note, up 6 basis points at 4.38% and approaching recent peaks. The 10-year backed up 2.5 basis points to 4.10% and the market has consistently seen buying above that level so far this month.

--With assistance from Edward Bolingbroke.

