Fed takes a cautious approach toward rate cuts

The Federal Reserve's recent minutes revealed a cautious approach toward rate cuts, emphasizing vigilance against inflation. The Fed expressed concerns over premature policy easing, highlighting commercial real estate vulnerabilities.

The focus remained on achieving a sustainable 2% inflation target, with policy adjustments to be data-driven.

AI outlook

Nvidia disclosed exceptional earnings and outlook bolstered by its expanding AI division, significantly surpassing market predictions.

The chipmaker’s shares soared about 20% in the two sessions following the earnings announcement on Wednesday, propelling Nvidia's market capitalization beyond the $1.9 trillion mark.

This remarkable ascent in Nvidia’s stock value has propelled the broader stock market to unprecedented levels, with the S&P 500 index breaking the 5,100-point barrier and the Nasdaq 100 index surpassing the 18,000-point threshold.

Nvidia rally winners

Amid Nvidia's record-breaking performance, particularly in AI, several stocks and ETFs are positioned to benefit. Notable mentions include C3.ai and Advanced Micro Devices and specific ETFs that had exposure to Nvidia and related tech sectors.

Sanctions expansion impact

The U.S. marked the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine by imposing sanctions on more than 500 Russian entities. Targeting the military-industrial complex and third-country companies aiding Russia's war efforts, this move was part of a broader strategy to apply economic pressure in response to the conflict and associated human rights violations.

Musk slams Lucid

Elon Musk expressed skepticism about the viability of electric vehicle manufacturers Lucid and Rivian. Citing Lucid's reliance on funding from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and suggesting a potential bankruptcy for Rivian within six quarters, Musk pointed out the challenges of achieving volume production with positive cash flow in the EV sector.

