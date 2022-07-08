U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,899.38
    -3.24 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,338.15
    -46.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,635.31
    +13.96 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.36
    -0.24 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.83
    +2.10 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0185
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    +0.0930 (+3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0700
    +0.0610 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,891.59
    +282.72 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.63
    -5.04 (-1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Fed 'united' in inflation flight, 'don't know' if recession will follow -Kashkari

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari poses during an interview with Reuters in his office at the bank's headquarters in Minneapolis

(Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said he and his fellow U.S. central bankers are "totally united" on getting too-high inflation back down to their 2% goal, but it is out of their control if doing so brings on a recession.

"We know that we have to, and we will, get inflation back down," Kashkari said in Helena, Montana on Thursday. The bank distributed a recording https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHe9fSezBsY of his remarks on Friday. "We don't know" if a recession will follow from the Fed's aggressive rate hikes, he said. "Whether this actually leads to a recession or not is going to depend on, do we get help on the supply side?"

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Bullard sees continued U.S. economic growth

    The U.S. central bank's monetary policy tightening, along with inflation running at more than three times the Fed's 2% target, has stoked fears of a recession, and many economists estimate the most widely cited measure of U.S. economic output, gross domestic product, may have shrunk for a second straight quarter in the April-June period. Bullard, in slides prepared for a speech at the Little Rock Regional Chamber in Arkansas, pushed back on that narrative, pointing to an alternative measure, known as gross domestic income, that shows the economy is actually expanding. "At this point, it appears that the GDI measure is more consistent with observed labor markets, suggesting the economy continues to grow," Bullard said in remarks accompanying the slides, noting that labor markets are "robust" and by a broad swathe of measures stronger than they have been in more than 20 years.

  • U.S. consumer credit growth slows considerably in May

    U.S. consumer credit rose at its slowest pace in four months in May as Americans pulled back on credit card usage, a trend that if sustained, could hamper consumer spending amid growing recession fears. Economists polled by Reuters had expected consumer credit to climb $31.90 billion after a previously reported $38.07 billion advance in April. Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card usage, rose only by $7.419 billion after increasing $17.96 billion in the prior month.

  • David Harbour lost 80 pounds over 8 months to play Hopper in ‘Stranger Things’ 4th season: ‘Yeah, never again’

    “Stranger Things” star David Harbour underwent intermittent fasting and Pilates to shed dozens and dozens of pounds over just eight months so he could convincingly play the Sheriff Jim Hopper in the recently released fourth season. “I lost about 80 pounds from season three — I was about 270 [then], and when we shot [season four] I was around 190,” the White Plains native, 47, told British GQ ...

  • Ukraine pleads for more weapons as defiant Russia warns West

    Ukraine urged its allies on Friday to send more weapons as its forces dug in to slow Russia's military advance through the eastern Donbas region, while a belligerent Moscow warned Western nations of consequences for their reprisals over its invasion. Signalling that the Kremlin was in no mood for compromise, President Vladimir Putin said continued use of sanctions against Russia risked causing "catastrophic" energy price rises. Putin's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov clashed with his Western counterparts at a G20 meeting, where they urged Russia to allow Kyiv to ship blockaded Ukrainian grain out to an increasingly hungry world.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro says Western sanctions against Russia have failed

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the economic sanctions imposed by the West against Russia had not worked, echoing comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The comments by Bolsonaro, who met with Putin days before the Ukraine invasion in February, are likely to go down badly with the United States and many European countries, which have previously criticized Brazil's engagement with Russia. "The economic barriers that the United States and Europe imposed against Russia did not work," Bolsonaro told supporters, adding that his position towards Putin and the war "was one of balance."

  • Fed hawks signal downshift in U.S. rate hikes after July

    (Reuters) -Two of the Federal Reserve's most vocal hawks on Thursday said they would support another 75 basis-point interest rate increase later this month but a downshift to a slower pace afterward, even as both downplayed the risk of higher borrowing costs pushing the U.S into recession. "I am definitely in support a doing another 75 basis-point hike in July," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said during a discussion with the National Association for Business Economics. "Probably 50 in September," Waller added, "and then after that we can debate whether to go back down to 25s or if inflation just doesn't seem to be going down, we have to do more."

  • Recession? What recession? Just don't quit before lunch!

    Jay Baker is not worried about a recession. The chief executive of Jamestown Plastics Inc, which operates a 100-worker plastics factory in western New York state, said before the pandemic he could usually get all the extra hands he needed through a local temp agency.

  • 'Fed isn't trying to kill the economy — it's trying to end free money': Strategist

    'The Federal Reserve isn’t trying to kill the economy, it’s just trying to end free money,' says veteran strategist John Stoltzfus.

  • The dollar is almost equal in value to the euro. Here are the upsides and downsides

    The U.S. dollar has surged relative to the euro. That could hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers.

  • Recession May Be on Our Doorstep. Why That Could Be Good News for Investors.

    It’s not what investors want to hear, but an earlier-than-expected recession might bring some relief to markets, Larry Hatheway writes.

  • June jobs report: U.S. economy adds 372,000 jobs, unemployment rate steady at 3.6%

    The Labor Department released its latest monthly jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Here were the main metrics from the print, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Labor Secretary Walsh: June jobs report has 'a lot of good signs'

    U.S. Labor Secretary Walsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the June jobs report, elevated inflation, year-over-year wage growth, geopolitical tensions, and the state of the economy.

  • Stock futures edge higher as markets digest June jobs report

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets and commodities are reacting premarket to the June jobs report.

  • Analysis:'Nobody's perfect': German economy, engine of Europe, splutters

    Long one of the globe's economic stars, Germany is on a brink of a reversal of fortune which some fear imperils the prosperity built by its post-war generation. While on the surface, the German economic engine is purring, a recent reversal in exports and steep stock price falls betray deep-seated problems in the continent's most populous and industrious country, a central pillar of the European Union. In May, Europe's biggest economy imported more than it exported for the first time in three decades, breaking a winning streak as "Exportweltmeister" or "global export champion" since the country's reunification.

  • President Biden may be getting a break on the economy and gas prices

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman breaks down how the economy is intersecting with President Biden's approval rating on this week's Bidenomics.

  • The Fed Is Nimble. It May Change Tack Again in July.

    Food retailers are pushing back against higher prices, Amazon’s Grubhub deal could pressure Uber and DoorDash, Norwegian Cruise is to drop preboarding Covid tests at some ports, and other news to start your day.

  • Treasury Yields Rise After Jobs Report

    U.S. Treasury yields climbed Friday after new data showed a strong picture of the labor market. Analysts and investors said Friday’s robust jobs report keeps the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point at its meeting later this month. The advance in yields came after the Labor Department said the economy added 372,000 jobs in June, topping analysts’ expectations for a 250,000 increase.

  • 5 signs inflation could be secretly going down

    “Inflation looks to have peaked, and the slowing economy is pulling down commodity prices across the board,” Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management, told Fortune.

  • Germany Sees Russian Pipeline Part Released in Gas De-Escalation

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany expects Canada to release a key Russian pipeline part caught up in sanctions, a move that both Berlin and Moscow have said could ease the squeeze on gas flows to Europe. Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceShinzo Abe's Assassination Will Scar Japan ForeverAccor

  • ‘Everybody thinks we’re in a recession, except the labor market’: Economists don’t see signs of downturn in jobs data

    The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover data raises the stakes for Friday's jobs report, said Bledi Taska, chief economist of labor analysis group Lightcast.