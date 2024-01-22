Fed’s Watchdog Clears Ex-Officials Kaplan, Rosengren in Probe of 2020 Trades

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s internal watchdog cleared two former policymakers of legal wrongdoing in a years-long probe into their trading activity in 2020, when the central bank deployed a variety of large-scale operations to stabilize markets at the onset of the pandemic.

Robert Kaplan carried out multiple $1 million-plus transactions when he was president of the Dallas Fed, and Eric Rosengren, head of the Boston Fed at the time, made numerous trades in funds that were invested in mortgage-backed securities. None of the trades violated federal law or broke any rules or regulations, the Fed’s inspector general said in a report released Monday.

The IG said Kaplan’s lack of public disclosure “did not support public confidence in the impartiality and integrity of the policymakers and senior staff carrying out the public mission of the FOMC’s work.” Both Kaplan’s and Rosengren’s trading activity created an “appearance of a conflict of interest.”

Kaplan and Rosengren retired in 2021 soon after the release of their 2020 financial disclosures. The trades and resulting probes have increased scrutiny and criticism of the Fed, and prompted bipartisan legislation that would bolster congressional oversight of the central bank. The Fed revamped its trading rules in 2022, imposing sweeping restrictions on officials’ investing and trading activity.

The scandals increased attention from Congress on the Fed, with lawmakers questioning governance around reserve bank presidents who are chosen by local boards in an opaque process.

Senator Elizabeth Warren said in 2021 that the trading scandal raised concerns about “a culture of corruption” at the central bank, and said that she wouldn’t support Powell for a second term as chairman. Warren has blasted the Fed for withholding information from lawmakers about the trades, and introduced bipartisan legislation to subject the Fed’s regional banks to federal public disclosure laws.

The trades by Kaplan and Rosengren in 2020 occurred during the pandemic, when the Fed was intervening directly in a broad array of financial markets to support the economy.

The Fed used its balance sheet to buy up Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and municipal debt. The huge intervention put a floor under asset markets, with the S&P 500 stock index decisively turning off its lows on March 23, 2020, when the Fed announced its support programs.

Kaplan’s disclosure listed stock trades in securities such as Apple Inc. and an S&P 500 ETF. Rosengren’s mortgage-backed security trades happened as the Fed bought billions of dollars of the securities in an effort to backstop markets, a piece of its crisis-fighting arsenal that’s similar to what it did during the financial crisis in 2008 and after.

The Fed issued new ethics rules in 2021 to bar top officials from buying individual stocks and bonds, limit active trading and require new appointees to divest certain assets before joining the Fed. An earlier investigation into trading by Chair Jerome Powell and former Vice Chair Richard Clarida cleared them both of wrongdoing in 2022.

