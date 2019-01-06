Fed to Weigh on Dollar, U.S.-China Talks, Jobs Report: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

U.S. and Chinese officials are set to begin trade negotiations today in the hope of reaching a deal during a 90-day truce between President Donald Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping. Here are seven issues that will be key to making headwayThe dollar may be poised to decline after comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday boosted the chances that the central bank will pause interest-rate increases, say strategists at Goldman SachsThe U.S. December jobs report is likely the best of the economic cycle, says Bloomberg Economics. Our analysts say the results show evidence of intensifying wage pressures and increasing labor participationEuropean Central Bank official Ignazio Angeloni sees a possible inversion of the economic cycle that could slow 2019 growth while banking contagion risks may rise, according to an interview published over the weekendNew Zealand’s biggest city just saw its first drop in the annual median house price since 2008

