Fed’s Williams Expects Policy to Stay Restrictive for Some Time

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams reiterated the Fed’s benchmark lending rate is at or near its peak level and said monetary policy is “quite restrictive.”

Rates are “estimated to be the most restrictive in 25 years,” Williams said on Thursday at the Bretton Woods Committee conference at the New York Fed. “I expect it will be appropriate to maintain a restrictive stance for quite some time to fully restore balance and to bring inflation back to our 2 percent longer-run goal on a sustained basis.”

Fed officials are expected to leave interest rates steady when they meet next month, giving themselves more time to evaluate the economy after raising rates aggressively from near zero in March 2022 to above 5% in July.

At the same time, bond traders have been ramping up their bets on an abrupt end to the central bank’s tightening cycle, and had been pricing in the first interest-rate cut by May.

Williams said he expects inflation to continue to move down to the central bank’s 2% goal, forecasting that the Fed’s preferred price gauge will fall to just above 2% next year and close in on that target in 2025. Government figures out Thursday showed that gauge — the personal consumption expenditures price index — slipped to 3% in October.

That said, the New York Fed president said should price pressures prove more persistent than he expects, “additional policy firming may be needed.” Like his colleagues, Williams emphasized the need to continue to monitor incoming data to assess whether the current stance of policy is sufficiently restrictive.

So far, incoming data for the fourth quarter suggests a broader cooling in economic activity. Data released Thursday showed US consumers dialed back their spending in October from the prior month as inflation continued to cool. Inflation-adjusted personal spending rose 0.2% last month after a downwardly revised 0.3% advance in September, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The report also showed the core PCE price index, which strips out the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.2% last month. From a year ago, the Fed’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation advanced 3.5%, the lowest reading since 2021.

San Francisco President Mary Daly echoed other policymakers who have made the case for keeping rates on hold in an interview published Thursday with Germany’s Börsen-Zeitung newspaper, noting interest rates are in a “very good place” to control inflation.

