Fed’s Williams still expects rate cuts to begin this year

Alexandra Harris
2 min read
3

(Bloomberg) — Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said the central bank will likely start lowering interest rates this year if inflation continues to gradually come down.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Williams said monetary policy is in a good place, and pointed to the enduring strength of consumers and the broader economy.

“We will need to start a process at some point to bring interest rates back to more normal levels, and my own view is that process will likely start this year,” Williams said Monday in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Michael McKee.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams. (Bloomberg)
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams. (Bloomberg)

A key inflation measure rose by more than economists expected for a third straight month in March, heightening fears that progress on cooling price pressures is stalling out. Williams said he didn’t see recent inflation data as a “turning point” but added the figures will affect his opinion and forecasts.

Expectations for monetary policy have been shifting toward a later start to Fed rate cuts. Traders are no longer fully pricing in a rate cut before November, while at the start of the year, cuts beginning in March were fully priced in.

The New York Fed chief said officials are watching the unfolding situation in the Middle East “very carefully,” though noted he didn’t see it as a major driver of the US outlook. Iran launched a retaliatory missile and drone attack on Israel over the weekend, a destabilization that threatens to spark a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Fed officials narrowly penciled in three rate reductions in their projections released last month. Williams said last week that while the central bank has made tremendous progress toward better balance on its inflation and employment goals, there’s no need to cut in the very near term.

Balance sheet

On the balance sheet, Williams said it’s a prudent course of action for officials to start slowing the pace of its unwind, a process known as quantitative tightening, or QT, while acknowledging that the reduction is going as planned.

Policymakers generally favored slowing the pace at which they’re shrinking the central bank’s asset portfolio by roughly half, minutes from the March 19-20 gathering showed.

“By slowing, we will be able to assess and analyze as we essentially get to an ample reserves kind of world that we are aiming for,” he said.

—With assistance from Michael McKee.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • US Retail Sales Top Forecasts as Consumers Keep Fueling Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- US retail sales rose by more than forecast in March and the prior month was revised higher, showcasing resilient consumer demand that keeps fueling a surprisingly strong economy.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekThe val

  • Adobe explores OpenAI partnership as it adds AI video tools

    Adobe on Monday said it is in the early stages of allowing the use of third-party generative artificial intelligence tools from OpenAI and others inside of its widely used video editing software. Adobe's Premiere Pro app is widely used in the television and film industries. The San Jose, California company is planning this year to add AI-based features to the software, such as the ability to fill in parts of a scene with AI-generated objects or remove distractions from a scene without any tedious manual work from a video editor.

  • Operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant prepares to restart another plant

    The operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant said on Monday that it has obtained permission from safety regulators to start loading atomic fuel into a reactor at its only operable plant in north-central Japan, which it is keen to restart for the first time since the 2011 disaster. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, or TEPCO, said that it obtained the Nuclear Regulation Authority’s approval to load nuclear fuel into the No. 7 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata and it was to start the process later Monday. The loading of the 872 sets of fuel assemblies is expected to take a few weeks.

  • Is Bluebird Bio Stock a Buy?

    This small biotech is struggling to fly -- and investors should probably steer clear.

  • Paramount’s High-Grade Bondholders Confront Junk-Status Scenarios

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few months ago, life as a Paramount Global bondholder was pretty good. Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekThe entertainment conglomerate — sporting an investment-grade credit rating — was the subject of increased

  • Oil Unruffled by Iran’s Assault on Israel as Brent Turns Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil shrugged off Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel, with prices easing on speculation that the conflict would remain contained.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekBrent crude lost as much as 1.4% in London, falling ba

  • Stock market today: Wall Street rises to recover some of last week’s loss as oil prices ease

    U.S. stocks are rising, and oil prices are easing with hopes that international efforts to calm escalating tensions in the Middle East may help. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 367 points, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5%. Goldman Sachs helped push financial stocks to some of the market’s biggest gains after reporting stronger profit than analysts expected.

  • Is Tesla Stock A Buy Or A Sell As EV Giant Adjusts Inventory Pricing Amid Global Layoffs?

    Tesla stock has retreated around 30% in 2024 as analysts focus on vehicle pricing, EV demand and potential profit struggles for Elon Musk and Co.

  • Schwab Revenue Tops Estimates Even as Net New Assets Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s first-quarter net revenue topped estimates as the retail brokerage tries to put 2023’s turbulence behind it, even as the firm’s net new assets plunged from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency

  • Retail sales topped Wall Street estimates in March

    The March retail sales report provides a look at the health of the consumer as economists debate whether the US economy can remain resilient despite the high interest rate environment.