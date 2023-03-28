U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.50
    +10.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,660.00
    +72.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,759.50
    +27.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.80
    +6.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.73
    +0.53 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    +0.0360 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    19.97
    -0.63 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2337
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9840
    +0.1090 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,285.63
    +167.42 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    598.71
    +356.04 (+146.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Federal 2023 budget important step for fresh water: WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada
·2 min read

WWF-Canada welcomes Independent Canada Water Agency and $650M for monitoring, assessment and restoration in key freshwater ecosystems

Toronto, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WWF-Canada welcomes important investments in the 2023 federal budget to maintain momentum toward protecting and restoring 30 per cent of land and waters by 2030, including a new Canada Water Agency; monitoring, assessing and restoring key freshwater ecosystems; protection of endangered whales and their habitats; and ongoing support for species at risk.

With 60 per cent of Canada’s sub-watersheds lacking data for key health indicators, there is a clear need for consistent water monitoring and WWF-Canada has long been calling for an independent national agency to fill these data gaps. Today’s funding announcement to create a Canada Water Agency — with a commitment to be fully established by the end of 2023 — will help strategically address the country’s much-needed freshwater protection and restoration requirements.

The budget also builds on the historic announcement of $420 million for protecting and restoring the Great Lakes made last week during U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit. In total, the commitment of $650 million for fresh water is a good starting point to achieving the ambitious targets for nature made at last year’s COP15 UN biodiversity summit in Montreal.

Elizabeth Hendriks, vice president of restoration and regeneration, WWF-Canada, said:

"We’ve made a global commitment to protect and restore habitats across Canada — and when it comes to freshwater ecosystems, we’ve got a long way to go. Our country holds 20 per cent of the world’s freshwater and today’s announcement of new budget for the creation of a Canada Water Agency is an important step towards fulfilling this responsibility. We applaud the budget’s outlined focus on monitoring, assessment and restoration as these are all critical for understanding and improving freshwater health. It’s also essential that this agency maintains independence from political interference, and we look forward to seeing that this agency will exist as a standalone entity by the end of 2023.”

 

For more information contact media@wwfcanada.org

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

 

CONTACT: WWF-Canada media@wwfcanada.org


Recommended Stories

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • Canada Targets Banks for Billions With Dividend Tax Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is planning to raise billions of dollars from banks and insurance companies by changing the tax rules for dividends they get from Canadian firms. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysIn a measure that

  • California lawmakers pass country's first penalty for gas price gouging

    Just a week after the legislation was introduced, California lawmakers passed the country's first penalty for price gouging at the pump. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • Gundlach Predicts a US Recession Will Start in a Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Doubleline Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects a US recession will start in a few months, and that the Federal Reserve will need to respond “very dramatically.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark“The economic headwinds are building, we’ve been talking about

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • Markets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates despite traders betting otherwise as fears of a banking crisis convulse markets, according to BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysAlibaba Shares Soar After Historic Overhaul Heralds IPO WaveThe world’s biggest money man

  • Cemex, Vulcan Reach Temporary Pact for Use of Seized Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB reached a temporary deal to use Vulcan Materials Co.’s port facilities at Punta Venado in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, potentially defusing a legal battle that recently became a flashpoint for US-Mexico relations. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-C

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Elon Musk Reveals Why He's Mad at Bill Gates

    The relationship between the two billionaires, who are both environmental activists, has been strained for a year.

  • Intel, Raytheon, Other Big Companies Push Back on EU Subsidy Rules

    BRUSSELS—Multinational companies including Intel and Raytheon Technologies are warning that new European Union rules for reporting foreign subsidies are so onerous they could disrupt mergers and acquisitions and impede public tendering. In a letter sent last week to the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, the companies said the commission “severely underestimates” the work required to comply. The new foreign-subsidy rules, which are set to take effect later this year, will give regulators new tools to bar companies from making certain acquisitions or winning large public contracts if they previously benefited from government aid that the commission believes was distortive.

  • Lawmakers Scold Fed Over Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

    Senators rebuked the Federal Reserve for failing to prevent the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank despite identifying risks beforehand, while the central bank’s top regulator blamed the firm’s executives for not fixing its problems.

  • Do You Wash Your Clothes With Cold or Warm Water? A Laundry Dispute Enters the Spin Cycle

    Is it better to wash your clothes with cold or warm water? The maker of Tide detergent has thrown its marketing weight behind Team Cold. The host of “The Laundry Guy” on Discovery+ says that using less detergent, washing less frequently and moving to a shorter warm cycle are better ways to save energy.

  • Hedge fund Standard General sues FCC over delay in Tegna deal

    The third-largest shareholder of Tegna alleged the FCC Media Bureau's decision to hold was "an unprecedented and legally improper maneuver", as in its nearly year-long review it had not expressed any concerns with the transaction. Media Bureau of the FCC, which regulates telecommunications in the country, last month said it would hold a hearing on the planned acquisition of Tegna, which manages 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets.

  • Ex-FDA Official Says Baby-Formula Industry Remains Vulnerable to Problems

    Poor internal communication hindered the FDA’s response to the crisis, former Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannas said in a testimony submitted for a congressional hearing.

  • Ken Fisher Boosts Wall Street West With $197 Billion Texas Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Fisher made a serious investment when he moved his firm north from California to Washington seeking a friendlier business climate to house its rapid expansion.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysNow, just years after settling into

  • Biden, McCarthy Fire Off Letters in Duel Over US Debt Ceiling

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden responded to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s demands that he begin negotiations over the debt ceiling by challenging Republicans to produce a public budget plan before departing Thursday for a two-week Easter recess.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wron