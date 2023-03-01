Federal Acquisition Management Consultancy Chaedrol LLC Launches Chaedrol.io, a Unified Web Platform for Acquisition and Travel News and Analysis

Chaedrol LLC, pronounced KYE * dro, launches chaedrol.io, a platform for insight and analysis by Chaedrol's acquisition, program, and information and technology management professionals.

WASHINGTON DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Chaedrol LLC (pronounced KYE * dro) launches chaedrol.io, a platform for insight and analysis by Chaedrol's acquisition, program, and information and technology management professionals. The site covers two main areas: government contracting-including protest and regulatory analysis-and travel, including unbiased hotel reviews written by Chaedrol advisers and subject-matter experts.

Chaedrol director Jason Lee Bakke, in announcing the site, said, "Chaedrol is pleased to launch a unified platform for our content and look forward to growing and adapting the site over the years to come. By providing a single source for Chaedrol's federal acquisition and management insight, we demonstrate the innovation of our management consultancy's innovation."

The site is available on the web at chaedrol.io.

