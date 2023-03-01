U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

Federal Acquisition Management Consultancy Chaedrol LLC Launches Chaedrol.io, a Unified Web Platform for Acquisition and Travel News and Analysis

Chaedrol LLC
·1 min read

Chaedrol LLC, pronounced KYE * dro, launches chaedrol.io, a platform for insight and analysis by Chaedrol's acquisition, program, and information and technology management professionals.

WASHINGTON DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Chaedrol LLC (pronounced KYE * dro) launches chaedrol.io, a platform for insight and analysis by Chaedrol's acquisition, program, and information and technology management professionals. The site covers two main areas: government contracting-including protest and regulatory analysis-and travel, including unbiased hotel reviews written by Chaedrol advisers and subject-matter experts.

Chaedrol IO
Chaedrol IO

Chaedrol director Jason Lee Bakke, in announcing the site, said, "Chaedrol is pleased to launch a unified platform for our content and look forward to growing and adapting the site over the years to come. By providing a single source for Chaedrol's federal acquisition and management insight, we demonstrate the innovation of our management consultancy's innovation."

The site is available on the web at chaedrol.io.

Contact Information

Jason Lee Bakke
Director
jb@chaedrol.com
2027700345

SOURCE: Chaedrol LLC

.
.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741294/Federal-Acquisition-Management-Consultancy-Chaedrol-LLC-Launches-Chaedrolio-a-Unified-Web-Platform-for-Acquisition-and-Travel-News-and-Analysis

