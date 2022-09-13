U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,925.21
    -185.20 (-4.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,045.62
    -1,335.72 (-4.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,614.43
    -651.98 (-5.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.30
    -74.79 (-3.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.54
    -0.24 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.50
    -28.10 (-1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    -0.55 (-2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0146 (-1.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1499
    -0.0183 (-1.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4920
    +1.6920 (+1.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,290.18
    -2,123.66 (-9.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.90
    -40.79 (-7.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Federal affordability announcement offers limited answers to crisis facing workers

·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor supports federal government moves to address the affordability crisis but calls for more comprehensive solutions to support Canada's workers.

A person sitting counting money, going through bills in front of papers, laptop and a tea cup. (CNW Group/Unifor)
A person sitting counting money, going through bills in front of papers, laptop and a tea cup. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"The federal government today recognized that workers in Canada are facing a crisis of affordability, and offered some measures to provide much-needed relief. However, these solutions stop short of preventing a worsening crisis by failing to take aim at profiteering corporations, or lessen the blow on working families with EI reform," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "This government must deliver on promises to fix our dismal EI system especially since the Bank of Canada seems hell-bent on taming inflation by plunging the economy into recession."

Unifor wrote to Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland in June 2022 with recommendations to stem the growing affordability crisis.

The union proposed a series of proposals to improve affordability and tamp down rising prices, including new caps on corporate profits margins, efforts to deter consumer price gouging, strong inflation-guards to protect workers' wages against rising prices and commitments to invest in affordable public and health services for Canadians.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new legislation today. The new bills offer some solutions including tax credits to offset GST and rent, and temporary measures to provide money to low-income families for dental care for children under 12.

"These are welcome changes, but this bill alone won't solve our economy's problems. Thousands of workers are about to fall off an EI cliff while Canada's corporations are still raising prices and running away with record profits. We've seen the federal government move quickly in a crisis before, and it's time for that same urgency today to introduce solutions that address the immediate and long terms causes of economic hardship," continued Payne.

On September 24, 2022, the last of the federal government's Employment Insurance (EI) temporary measures are set to expire. This includes the suspension of the separation payment allocation, a universal 420 hour qualifying rule, and allowing multiple jobholders to use all insured accumulated hours. The union calls on the federal government to extend these critical EI temporary measures as a bridge to permanent EI reform.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/13/c3274.html

Recommended Stories

  • The stock market plunge shows ‘The Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution

    Chris Zaccarelli of Independent Advisor Alliance knows what Tuesday's inflation print means for the Fed: “Not only are they going to end up causing a recession, but it is going to be a bad one."

  • Unit designed to protect Moscow from NATO attack suffered heavy casualties, U.K. says

    A unit designed to defend Moscow from attack in the event of a war with NATO suffered heavy casualties at the hands of Ukraine, according to the U.K.

  • Mariupol residents attack "policemen" attempting to destroy symbol of resistance against Russians Mayor

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:46 In occupied Mariupol, unknown individuals blew up police collaborators who were trying to erase from the wall the symbol of the city's resistance [against Russia - ed.

  • Analysis-Why are Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting again, and why does it matter?

    Several dozen Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war. WHAT ARE ARMENIA AND AZERBAIJAN FIGHTING OVER? Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet countries in the south Caucasus, have been fighting for decades over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but which until 2020 was populated and fully controlled by ethnic Armenians.

  • Cannabis Company Tilray Just Made a Major Blunder

    A Tilray press release last week seems to have caused some dismay among Germany's drug regulators.

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Fed likely to hike by 100 bps in September -Nomura

    In a research note published following a hotter-than-expected U.S. August Consumer Price Index report, the investment bank also said it was raising its forecast for the terminal rate by 50 basis points to 4.50%-4.75% by February 2023. The Federal Reserve will release its policy decision at the close of its two-day meeting next week, on Sept. 20-21.

  • Twitter Whistle-Blower Testimony Spurs Calls for Tech Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- Senators across the ideological spectrum vowed to pursue stricter regulation for social media in response to Tuesday’s whistle-blower testimony about what he called the “ticking bomb of security vulnerabilities” at Twitter Inc. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStocks Plumb Day’s Lows as Yields Surge Post-CPI: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Real

  • Why Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sean Hannity Lists Investigations Into Donald Trump To Make Point But It Backfires

    The Fox News personality's effort to show harassment by Democrats demonstrated something else to Trump's critics.

  • U.S. inflation roars back in August, CPI shows, despite falling gas prices

    Falling gas prices last month delivered a second low inflation reading in a row as the consumer price index rose by just 0.1% in August. But inflation is still running near a 40-year high and is set to spur the Federal Reserve to sharply raise U.S. interest rates again this month.

  • What are Vladimir Putin's options after Russian military setback in Ukraine?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to publicly comment on a lightning rout of his forces in north-eastern Ukraine, but is under pressure from nationalists at home to regain the initiative. Since coming to power in 1999, Islamist militants in Chechnya and the wider North Caucasus region are among the toughest armed foes Putin has faced. Russian and Western military analysts agree that -- from Moscow's point of view -- Russian forces need to urgently stabilise the frontline, halt Ukraine's advance, regroup and, if they can, launch their own counter offensive.

  • Stubbornly high rents, food prices boost U.S. inflation in August

    U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August and underlying inflation accelerated amid rising costs for rents and healthcare, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to deliver a third 75 basis points interest rate hike next Wednesday. The surprisingly firm inflation readings reported by the Labor Department on Tuesday were despite an easing in global supply chains, which had contributed to a surge in prices earlier in the year. With a resilient labor market supporting strong wage growth, inflation has probably not peaked, keeping the Fed on an aggressive monetary policy path for a while.

  • Traders Start to Consider Even Bigger Fed Rate Hikes After Hot CPI

    (Bloomberg) -- Rates traders are now betting the Federal Reserve will lift its benchmark rate by at least three-quarters of a percentage point next week, with some chatter that the increase might need to be even bigger than that after consumer-price inflation data came in hotter than expected.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStocks Plumb Day’s Lows as Yields Surge Post-CPI: Markets Wra

  • China’s ponzi-like property market is eroding faith in the state

    Its meltdown could scarcely come at a worse time for Xi Jinping

  • First major Wall Street bank to call a U.S. recession says ‘the pessimists will sadly prevail’

    Deutsche Bank runs through a list of pros and cons for why the world's largest economy might achieve a soft landing, and concludes that it won't.

  • Twitter Shareholders Approve $44 Billion Sale To Elon Musk

    Elon Musk has tried to back out of the purchase. Now, whether it happens will likely be determined in court.

  • Trump’s Lawyers Reveal That Garland’s DOJ Has Backed Them Into a Legal Corner

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe latest response filed by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the special master dispute before Judge Aileen Cannon smacks of an extremism and desperation perhaps born of having been maneuvered into a legal corner by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department.Instead of filing a concise counter to the DOJ’s carefully tailored ask of Judge Cannon to partially stay her own order just enough to allow investigators acces

  • 'Ukraine is key factor' - Armenia-Azerbaijan expert

    STORY: At least 49 Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday (September 13) in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for calm. "Since February, we also have been seeing the collapse of Russia's reputation as a security patron and a provider of security in the region," Broers said. "That has created a window of opportunity for Azerbaijan, recalling that the outcome of the second war in 2020 left unfinished business."Armenia and Azerbaijan each blamed the other for the renewed fighting which began overnight at several points along their border, raising fears of another major conflict in the region while Russia's military is tied up in Ukraine.Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield accounts from either side.Russia has peacekeeping troops in the Azeri-Armenian conflict zone as guarantor of an agreement that ended a six-week war over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh two years ago.Azerbaijan, which is politically and culturally linked to Turkey, made significant territorial gains in 2020, reclaiming land it had lost to ethnic Armenians in an earlier war over Nagorno-Karabakh 30 years before.Azerbaijani media reported that a ceasefire agreement had been broken almost immediately after being enforced early on Tuesday.Both Russia and the United States, at loggerheads over the Ukraine war, called on Baku and Yerevan to observe restraint.

  • How a Cash Windfall Could Affect Your Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.