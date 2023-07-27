Federal appeals court tosses 5-month sentence for Mayor de Blasio donor Jona Rechnitz, citing judge conflict

Notorious Mayor Bill de Blasio donor Jona Rechnitz’s five-month prison sentence for his role in a sprawling bribery scheme aimed at the highest levels of New York City government has been tossed by a federal appeals court.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Rechnitz — who played star witness in several high-stakes political corruption cases — that the sentencing judge shouldn’t have been involved in his case per a conflict of interest first reported by the Daily News.

In June 2016, Rechnitz admitted to facilitating a bribe to convicted former Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association president Norman Seabrook that led the union to invest $20 million with Platinum Partners. The hedge fund later went bankrupt amid fraud allegations, losing members at least $19 million in retirement funds.

Rechnitz’s lawyers had urged U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, who handled his sentencing, to recuse himself because of his close relationship with a Platinum employee charged in a related case.

Hellerstein previously acknowledged the hedge funder, Andrew Kaplan, grew up with one of his daughters and said he was close with his mother and late father.

The jurist declined to recuse himself from Rechnitz’s case — imposing a 10-month sentence, including five months behind bars and five at home, and ordering Rechnitz to pay $12 million in restitution.

The Second Circuit on Wednesday said Hellerstein should have recused himself.

“The judge not only had a close, near-paternal relationship with Kaplan, but he also advised Kaplan on how to proceed in his pending criminal case arising from the Platinum fraud,” the panel ruled.

“The judge’s relationship with Kaplan was sufficiently close, and Kaplan’s case was sufficiently related to Rechnitz’s case, that a reasonable person would have questioned the district court’s impartiality.”

Rechnitz’s case will be reassigned to a different judge to sentence him anew and redetermine how much he owes COBA.

The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment.

“Mr. Rechnitz provided exemplary cooperation and has done everything in his power to make amends,” Rechnitz’s lawyer, Noam Biale, said.

As part of his plea deal, Rechnitz admitted to being the go-between in a bribe from Platinum co-founder Murray Huberfeld to Seabrook, then one of the city’s most influential labor leaders, which triggered the doomed investment. Huberfeld, who pleaded guilty in 2018, was sentenced to seven months in June 2021 after a 2½-year term handed down by Hellerstein was overturned.

After Seabrook steered the investment, Rechnitz in December 2014 gave him his kickback in a designer Ferragamo bag stuffed with $60,000 in cash, Rechnitz testified at Seabrook’s trial, for which Platinum reimbursed him.

Seabrook was convicted in 2018. He won early release in February.

Rechnitz’s plea also stemmed from a long-running gifts-for-favors scheme in which he showered NYPD officers with access to sex workers, renovations, and vacations in exchange for special access.

Rechnitz and his partner-in-bribes Jeremy Reichberg reaped police escorts and pistol permits for them and their friends, influence over officer promotions and other favors. The duo, who also bought off city electeds, notoriously took an escort and two cops on a private flight to Las Vegas.

Prosecutors described Rechnitz’s cooperation in various probes as “extraordinary.” At Reichberg’s Brooklyn trial, he testified that they received special treatment from City Hall after donating over $100,000 to de Blasio’s favorite causes. Reichberg was imprisoned for four years in May 2019.

The feds probed de Blasio’s fundraising practices but ultimately didn’t charge him, hinting that was in part due to the Supreme Court redefining legal elements of corruption.