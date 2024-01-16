Federal ban on humorous electronic highway messages coming in 2026

The use of funny and quirky messages on electronic signs will be against the law on America’s highways.

The U.S. Federal Highway Administration, a division of the Department of Transportation, issued a sweeping set of guidelines last month “to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and all road users.”

Part of the new 1,100-page manual regulates electronic traffic signs and other traffic control devices, which will no longer be allowed to post humorous messages that could distract drivers or be misunderstood.

Messages with obscure meanings and references to pop culture will also be banned.

Signs should be “simple, direct, brief, legible and clear” and inform drivers of weather conditions, crashes and other traffic delays, and the risks of speeding, not wearing a seat belt and driving impaired, the agency says.

Signs like “Come on, Eileen… your speed is obscene” (Delaware), “Get your head out of your apps” (Utah), “Don’t get Star-Spangled Hammered” (Massachusetts) and “Hands on the wheel, not your meal” (Louisiana) are just a few of the messages that will not be allowed under the new ban.

The ban, along with the other updates in the latest manual, will take effect in 2026.

________