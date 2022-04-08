U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,786.66
    -505.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Federal Budget 2022: Federal funding for health care fails to meet Canadians' expectations

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's Premiers expressed disappointment that the recent federal budget failed to provide a significant, long-term increase in federal health care funding to support the health and well-being of Canadians.

A recent survey shows that 84% of Canadians wanted this budget to prioritize increased healthcare support for provinces and territories.

"The federal budget missed an opportunity to address the major health care challenges facing Canadians," said British Columbia Premier John Horgan, Chair of the Council of the Federation. "Increased, predictable and sustainable federal health funding would make a real difference in people's lives. Unfortunately, the federal budget failed to deliver on this priority."

Premiers are united in their call for an immediate long-term funding commitment by the federal government, delivered through the Canada Health Transfer (CHT). Premiers have consistently called on the federal government to increase its share of provincial-territorial health care costs through the CHT from 22% to 35% and to maintain it at this level over time. This is essential to the sustainability of Canada's health care systems and ensuring that Canadians have timely access to quality health services wherever they live in Canada. One-time or short-term targeted spending cannot address the long-term challenges facing Canadians' health care systems.

Premiers have invited the Prime Minister to work with them and begin negotiations without further delay so that a First Ministers' Agreement on Sustainable Health Care Funding can be finalized as soon as possible.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

SOURCE Canada's Premiers

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/08/c3812.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) were crashing 32.9% lower as of 10:38 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the company announced that it has paused enrollment in three clinical studies evaluating experimental drug BCX9930. BioCryst stated in a press release that patient enrollment in the Redeem-1, Redeem-2, and Renew clinical trials is being paused while it "investigates elevated serum creatinine levels seen in some patients."

  • Russia Pivots to Shield Economy With Surprise Jumbo Rate Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank unexpectedly slashed its key interest rate in a sign of confidence that the worst of the financial turmoil triggered by the invasion of Ukraine is past.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingUkraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU SanctionsMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasi

  • Microsoft Warns Russia Regarding Ukraine

    Software giant Microsoft is among the big companies that have mobilized in favor of Ukraine since Russia invaded the country six weeks ago.

  • Following FDA rejection, Akebia lays off 180 workers

    Akebia Therapeutics has cut nearly half of its workforce following an unexpected rejection of its anemia drug by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Tonix Pharma Starts New Pivotal Trial For TNX-102 SL In Fibromyalgia Patients

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) has enrolled the first patient in the new Phase 3 RESILIENT study of TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg for the management of fibromyalgia. An interim analysis by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee of the first 50% of enrolled patients for a potential sample size readjustment or early stop for futility is expected in Q1 of 2023. In December 2020, Tonix reported positive results from the first Phase 3 study (RELIEF) o

  • Slowdown in economy has to be 'dramatic' as Fed raises interest rates: top economist

    Those experts calling for a recession may be onto something.

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • Why Tilray Shares Have Been Sinking This Week

    It's been an interesting couple of weeks for investors of Canadian cannabis and alcohol seller Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY). Followers of the marijuana sector watched and celebrated when the U.S. House of Representatives passed a federal legalization bill last week. The solid earnings report aside, several factors led investors to shed shares of Tilray this week.

  • The Fed’s plan to rapidly slash its balance sheet is out. Here’s what happens to money in the system.

    Federal Reserve meeting minutes outline a plan to reduce its record-sized balance sheet from nearly $9 trillion to help cool inflation at 40-year highs, potentially starting in May. Here's what happens to the money.

  • Russia Cuts Key Interest Rate. Protecting the Ruble Is Painful.

    The previous rate hike, along with strict capital controls, financial sanctions that prevented Russian banks from selling, and oil and gas payments, have helped the currency recover to its pre-invasion level.

  • Ukraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- At least 50 people were killed and hundreds wounded as Russian troops reportedly bombed civilians waiting at a train station to be evacuated from the Donetsk region. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingUkraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU SanctionsMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion Setba

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Positive Long-Term Survival Data from Phase 1b Glioblastoma Multiforme Trial at the AACR Annual Meeting

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced positive long-term survival data from ReoGlio, an investigator-sponsored phase 1b trial evaluating the combination of pelareorep and granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) alongside standard chemoradiotherapy and adjuvant temozolomide for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The results, which are the subject of a presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, sho

  • Lab Notes: Venatorx closes Series C financing; Ocugen takes 'critical' step in clinical trial

    This week's Greater Philadelphia life sciences industry news includes updates on an antibiotic developer's funding deal, a medical device manufacturer's expanded product line, a Chester County gene therapy company's clinical trial, and more. Here's the roundup: Venatorx Pharmaceuticals The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in Malvern raised an undisclosed amount of money is a Series C financing that was led by the AMR Action Fund. The AMR Action Fund is the world’s largest public-private partnership investing in antibiotics, antifungals, and other antimicrobial treatments.

  • Economists Boost Inflation Expectations in Worrying Sign for Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists have boosted their U.S. inflation forecasts -- again -- and downgraded expectations for economic growth through most of 2023, underscoring growing risks to the outlook as the Federal Reserve tries to curb the fastest price growth in decades.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingUkraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU SanctionsMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden,

  • Some Democrats renew calls for student debt cancellation as federal loan payment pause is extended

    The extension of the federal student loan payment pause isn’t enough for some Democrats.

  • SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra Money in April?

    SNAP households have received emergency allotments (EA allotments) equal to the maximum benefit for the household size, minus their monthly base benefit, since March of 2020. According to the U.S....

  • Goldman’s Hatzius Sees Chance Fed May Need to Hike Rates Past 4%

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates “significantly” higher than it currently expects to cool an overheated U.S. economy, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Economist Jan Hatzius said.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingUkraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU SanctionsMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine

  • US, WHO officials and experts agree (sort of) on how COVID-19 spreads

    The idea that the coronavirus spreads via the air has been known since 2020 by experts across the globe, but pinpointing the definition had remained a point of contention.

  • How Biden could lower oil and gas prices

    The oil and gas industry has outlined several steps Biden could take to stimulate domestic energy production and lower prices. Biden's not there yet.

  • The Putin Fangirl Who Could Screw Us All

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin’s ghoulish massacre in Bucha has broken conventional wisdom that a tyrant must have a toothbrush mustache to be branded a fascist.And nowhere outside Ukraine are Putin’s barbarous crimes oozing more than in France, where polls this week indicate 2022 fascist presidential candidate and Putin fangirl Marine Le Pen might capture nearly 49 percent of the vote in a likely runoff against incumbent Emmanuel Macr