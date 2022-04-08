Federal Budget 2022: Federal funding for health care fails to meet Canadians' expectations

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's Premiers expressed disappointment that the recent federal budget failed to provide a significant, long-term increase in federal health care funding to support the health and well-being of Canadians.

A recent survey shows that 84% of Canadians wanted this budget to prioritize increased healthcare support for provinces and territories.

"The federal budget missed an opportunity to address the major health care challenges facing Canadians," said British Columbia Premier John Horgan, Chair of the Council of the Federation. "Increased, predictable and sustainable federal health funding would make a real difference in people's lives. Unfortunately, the federal budget failed to deliver on this priority."

Premiers are united in their call for an immediate long-term funding commitment by the federal government, delivered through the Canada Health Transfer (CHT). Premiers have consistently called on the federal government to increase its share of provincial-territorial health care costs through the CHT from 22% to 35% and to maintain it at this level over time. This is essential to the sustainability of Canada's health care systems and ensuring that Canadians have timely access to quality health services wherever they live in Canada. One-time or short-term targeted spending cannot address the long-term challenges facing Canadians' health care systems.

Premiers have invited the Prime Minister to work with them and begin negotiations without further delay so that a First Ministers' Agreement on Sustainable Health Care Funding can be finalized as soon as possible.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

