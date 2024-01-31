Federal Reserve continues to hold interest rates at 22-year high

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for another month as the US inflation rate continues to fade from its highest level in a generation.

Policymakers at the central bank, who have signaled they expect to cut rates three times this year, opted to keep rates steady at a 22-year high after their first two-day meeting of 2024.

It comes as price rises are easing, unemployment remains low and economic growth remains largely resilient, raising hopes that the Fed will guide the world’s largest economy to a so-called “soft landing”, where price growth normalizes and recession is avoided.

Jerome Powell, the Fed chairman, has cautioned that a declaration of victory “would be premature”.

The central bank has held rates between 5.25% and 5.5% since July. In a statement after this week’s meeting, it said its rate-setting policy committee “does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%”.

Inflation has weakened. The consumer price index, which peaked above 9% in June 2022, rose by 3.4% in December, according to official data. But many Americans are still grappling with the heightened cost of living, and price growth remains above the Fed’s 2% target.

Fed officials will closely scrutinize employment data for January, due out on Friday. The US economy added 2.7m jobs last year, defying fears of a downturn in the face of the Fed’s aggressive campaign against inflation.

Ahead of the announcement, economists at Bank of America – who expect the Fed to start cutting rates in March – noted that its policymakers seem “pleased with the overall state of the economy and the progress made on reducing inflation”.

The Bank of America economists were not expecting a “strong signal” from the central bank on its future plans, however. “The Fed needs to buy time to see more data,” they told clients.