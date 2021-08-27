Federal Court Approves Class Action Settlement in Lawsuit Brought by Kantor & Kantor on Behalf of Anthem Insureds with Eating Disorders

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 27, 2021, U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey S. White preliminarily approved a class action settlement in a lawsuit brought by Kantor & Kantor against defendant Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of a class of California residents (1) who were enrolled under an ERISA health plan issued or administered by Anthem, (2) who had been diagnosed with an eating disorder and (3) who had a request for eating disorder treatment processed through Anthem's Utilization Review program. A subclass consists of class members whose request for authorization for eating disorder treatment was denied by Anthem.

Under the settlement, qualifying subclass members can elect to have their denied claims reprocessed by Anthem under a revised Utilization Review program or, if they choose, receive a set payment, the amount of which is dependent on whether they continued treatment ($5,500) or discontinued treatment ($2,100) after Anthem's denial. All class members benefit from the injunctive relief that is part of the settlement.

Judge White's approval order also appointed Kantor & Kantor partner Lisa Kantor and co-counsel Kathryn Trepinski as class counsel.

The next step in the settlement is the mailing of class notice and claim forms to all class members, whose completed claim forms must be returned by December 27, 2021. A final approval hearing has been scheduled for May 6, 2022.

The case is Bailey v. Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Ins. Co., Case No. 4:16-cv-04439-JSW, pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

About Kantor & Kantor, LLP

Kantor & Kantor, LLP is one of the most experienced and highly respected law firms in the nation dealing with litigating insurance claims against insurance companies. Kantor & Kantor also has extensive experience with the complex appeals procedure and Federal Court litigation of ERISA matters.

About The Law Offices of Kathryn M. Trepinksi

Beverly Hills attorney Kathryn Trepinski is a nationally recognized lawyer specializing in holding insurance companies accountable for their unlawful business practices. She has achieved success in revealing insurance company misconduct, in stopping corporate bad practices, and in obtaining compensation for the victims of insurance company abuse. Ms. Trepinski represents plaintiffs exclusively in her practice.

