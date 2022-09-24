Federal Court of Canada certifies class action alleging failure of RCMP to provide workplace free from bullying, intimidation, and harassment

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Court of Canada has certified Greenwood v His Majesty the King as a national class proceeding on September 20, 2022, following the Supreme Court of Canada's dismissal of Canada's leave to appeal application. The class action seeks damages on behalf of all current or former RCMP Regular and Civilian Members, Special Constables and Reservists who worked for the RCMP between January 1, 1995 and the date of an applicable collective agreement.

The nature of the claim made on behalf of the Class is systemic negligence. In particular, Geoffrey Greenwood and Todd Gray (the "Representative Plaintiffs"), allege that there was a culture of systemic bullying, intimidation and harassment at the RCMP that affected all who worked for the RCMP, and that in allowing this culture to manifest and permeate the organization from its highest levels, the RCMP failed to fulfil its duties to provide the Class Members with a work environment free of bullying, intimidation and harassment, generally, as well as based on any grounds (including but not limited to sex, gender, race, ethnicity or religion).

Court-appointed Class Counsel are Kim Spencer McPhee Barristers P.C. The claims have not yet been proven in court and the defendant, Canada on behalf of the RCMP, has admitted no liability.

Notice of certification is currently being disseminated to class members through a court approved notice program that includes direct mailing and emailing, posting in RCMP detachments and on the RCMP's internal and external websites, and through external publications and social media. A copy of the Notice of Certification and Opt-out Form are available at https://www.greenwoodrcmpclassaction.ca.

Details of the Greenwood class action can be found at https://www.greenwoodrcmpclassaction.ca and on Class Counsel's website (http://www.complexlaw.ca/index.html#FL-RCMP_General_Harrassment).

