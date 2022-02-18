Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia Begins Process of Readjusting Boundaries

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia has begun its review of British Columbia's federal electoral districts, following the 2021 decennial census. The Commission is composed of the Chair, the Honourable Justice Mary Saunders, and two members, R. Kenneth Carty and Stewart Ladyman.

There are currently two electoral boundary redistribution processes underway in British Columbia. This commission is responsible for federal electoral districts only. The two commissions will seek to avoid confusion.

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia will use the 2021 Census population counts made available by the Chief Statistician of Canada on February 9, 2022. British Columbia is entitled to an increase in federal representation by one seat, for a total of 43 seats. The Commission will draft its proposal, expected in a few months, to reflect the population growth and shifts since the last decennial census was taken in 2011.

The proposal will then undergo a broad public consultation process during which the Commission will receive written submissions from the public and will travel across British Columbia to hear from those who wish to express their views in person.

The Commission thanks everyone in advance for their interest in their work. To learn more about the redistribution process, visit redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca/.

