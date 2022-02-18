U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9750
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,045.58
    -684.07 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia Begins Process of Readjusting Boundaries

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia has begun its review of British Columbia's federal electoral districts, following the 2021 decennial census. The Commission is composed of the Chair, the Honourable Justice Mary Saunders, and two members, R. Kenneth Carty and Stewart Ladyman.

There are currently two electoral boundary redistribution processes underway in British Columbia. This commission is responsible for federal electoral districts only. The two commissions will seek to avoid confusion.

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia will use the 2021 Census population counts made available by the Chief Statistician of Canada on February 9, 2022. British Columbia is entitled to an increase in federal representation by one seat, for a total of 43 seats. The Commission will draft its proposal, expected in a few months, to reflect the population growth and shifts since the last decennial census was taken in 2011.

The proposal will then undergo a broad public consultation process during which the Commission will receive written submissions from the public and will travel across British Columbia to hear from those who wish to express their views in person.

The Commission thanks everyone in advance for their interest in their work. To learn more about the redistribution process, visit redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca/.

Information:

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/18/c1669.html

Recommended Stories

  • Insurer with 140,000 Florida homeowners policies loses rating. New carrier may step in

    One of Florida’s largest property insurers could be going out of business after a ratings agency withdrew its assessment of St. Johns Insurance Co. on Thursday.

  • Russia conflict could create ‘the largest energy supply disruption in the history of energy markets’

    Dr. Pierre Noël, Global Research Scholar at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy and oil market amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

  • Tesla: SEC is violating its own rules by holding up $40M shareholder payout

    Tesla’s (TSLA) accusations this week that the Securities and Exchange Commission reneged on a 2018 settlement requiring it to return $40 million to shareholders could be backed up by its own rules.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger 'stagflationary wind': Mohamed El-Erian

    Conflicting headlines on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine have sent markets into turmoil. Mohamed El-Erian said in the event military conflict happens, it could send a "stagflationary wind through the global economy."

  • Biden Says He Thinks Putin Has Decided to Attack: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he believes that President Vladimir Putin has decided to attack Ukraine and that an invasion -- including a strike on Kyiv -- could come within days. Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThe Housing Boom’s Mortgage Rate Threat Is Worse Than It SeemsThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift

  • This week in Bidenomics: Democrats unravel

    Little noticed amid disturbing international events: Biden's domestic agenda is crumbling.

  • Ford, battery maker face job requirement for Tennessee plant

    Ford Motor Co. and a South Korean company would have to create more than 5,000 full-time jobs at a planned electric pickup truck factory and battery manufacturing plant in Tennessee or pay back at least part of a $500 million state grant for the project, according to a lease approved Thursday by a regional board.

  • 2-year Treasury yield posts biggest weekly drop since November as Biden prepares to address nation on Ukraine

    The 2-year Treasury rate posted its biggest weekly decline since November, despite being little changed on Friday, on continued worries about the prospects of a Russian invasion of the Ukraine. Most yields were lower on the day, as President Joe Biden prepares to address the nation on tensions around Ukraine. Meanwhile, investors are still assessing the likely speed and scope of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes as they head into the three-day Presidents Day weekend.

  • Biden 'convinced' Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine as crisis with Russia escalates

    President Joe Biden spoke to the nation Friday on the crisis with Russia over Ukraine, amid increased shelling in eastern Ukraine and possible false-flag attacks he said Russia could use to falsely justify an invasion. Answering questions afterward, he appeared to go further than he has before about what Russian President Vladimir Putin might do, saying, "As of this moment, I am convinced he has made the decision" to invade. When asked if this means that diplomacy is off the table, Biden said, "no" and said until he invades, "diplomacy is also a possibility."

  • Russia, China water down G20 text on geopolitical tensions

    The meeting hosted by Indonesia was one of the most fractious since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to people familiar with the discussions. As the meeting concluded, U.S. and European stocks fell on worries that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent after Russian-backed separatists announced a surprise evacuation of their breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine to Russia amid stepped up shelling.

  • Argentina Set to Raise Key Rate to 42.5% Thursday, Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 250 basis points to 42.5% on Thursday, further tightening monetary policy to align with goals set out in the government’s talks with the International Monetary Fund. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Me

  • IRS to activate second ‘surge’ team to handle millions of backlogged tax returns

    The IRS is calling in more reinforcements as its mountain of pending paperwork expands to include this year's tax returns.

  • White House Crypto Executive Order Due Out Next Week

    News of a White House crypto executive order as early as next week could be another test for Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market.

  • ‘Zero-Click’ Hacks Are Growing in Popularity. There’s Practically No Way to Stop Them

    (Bloomberg Businessweek) -- As a journalist working for the Arab news network Alaraby, Rania Dridi said she’s taken precautions to avoid being targeted by hackers, keeping an eye out for suspicious messages and avoiding clicking on links or opening attachments from people she doesn’t know.Dridi’s phone got compromised anyway with what’s called a “zero-click” attack, which allows a hacker to break into a phone or computer even if its user doesn’t open a malicious link or attachment. Hackers inste

  • Abbott Laboratories Recalls Three Baby Formulas Amid FDA Warning

    The FDA is investigating consumer complaints that four babies became sick with bacteria infections after consuming products from a Michigan plant.

  • Treasury brews up ideas for a more competitive beer market

    The government wants to give beer lovers more choices than the usual suspects when they reach for a drink — and help them pay less for whatever they choose. As part of a larger Biden administration effort to boost competition in all sorts of industries, the government is looking at ways to loosen the grip of a few big beer companies that control 65% of the market. The answers could include everything from rethinking how beers are displayed on grocery store shelves to considering whether brews can be shipped straight to doorsteps.

  • Russia-Ukraine: 'Putin will pay a very, very, very heavy price' if he invades further, Senator Cardin (D-MD) says

    Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about past geopolitical aggressions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, carefully applying sanctions on Russia, the energy sector, additional COVID-19 relief funds, inflation, and the federal gas tax.

  • Crypto should be regulated by CFTC, not other agencies: Ex-official

    A former CFTC chairman argues it's time for Congress to allow the agency to take the lead in crypto regulation.

  • ‘The Bloody Czar’: Did a False-Flag Operation Fuel Putin’s Rise?

    David Satter on how Vladimir Putin rose from obscurity to the pinnacle of power in Moscow.

  • Crypto: President Biden expected to issue wide-ranging regulation order

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports that President Biden is expected to release an executive order on regulating cryptocurrency next week.