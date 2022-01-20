Federal Electoral Boundaries Commissions Launch Redistribution Website and Social Media Accounts

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The federal electoral boundaries commissions are pleased to announce the launch of their official website and social media accounts for the 2022 redistribution process. This is the first time that the commissions will have a presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The role of the commissions is to propose new boundaries for federal electoral districts, consult with Canadians and create the new electoral map for their province. While each provincial commission works independently, the website and social media accounts will publish information for all 10 commissions.

The ten electoral commissions will begin their work in February 2022 with the release of the 2021 census population counts by Statistics Canada. Also in 2022, each commission will hold public hearings, following the publication of their proposal. The website and social media accounts will provide more information in the coming weeks to help Canadians understand the redistribution process, and participate in the consultations of this important democratic exercise.

Quick Facts:

The commissions were established by a proclamation issued on November 1, 2021.

The commission chairs are named by the chief justice of each province, and the other members by the Speaker of the House of Commons.

The redistribution of federal electoral districts is based on the new allocation of seats in the House Commons, as calculated by the Chief Electoral Officer using the representation formula found in the Constitution.

The redistribution will start in early February 2022, once the population counts from the 2021 Census are available.

The commissions have 10 months after receiving the Census data to submit their initial boundary proposals, hold public hearings, and present their reports.

The new federal electoral map will be ready in spring 2024 at the earliest.

Elections Canada will support the commissions by providing them with various professional, financial, technical and administrative services. These include liaising with Statistics Canada, Natural Resources Canada and the Speaker of the House of Commons on behalf of the commissions, and preparing the maps showing the boundaries proposed by the commissions and assisting them with data collection and management.

