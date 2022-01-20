U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,550.17
    +17.41 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,176.82
    +148.17 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,406.96
    +66.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,072.08
    +9.30 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    +0.42 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1550
    -0.1980 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,940.95
    +1,058.39 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.69
    +25.43 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commissions Launch Redistribution Website and Social Media Accounts

·2 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The federal electoral boundaries commissions are pleased to announce the launch of their official website and social media accounts for the 2022 redistribution process. This is the first time that the commissions will have a presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The role of the commissions is to propose new boundaries for federal electoral districts, consult with Canadians and create the new electoral map for their province. While each provincial commission works independently, the website and social media accounts will publish information for all 10 commissions.

The ten electoral commissions will begin their work in February 2022 with the release of the 2021 census population counts by Statistics Canada. Also in 2022, each commission will hold public hearings, following the publication of their proposal. The website and social media accounts will provide more information in the coming weeks to help Canadians understand the redistribution process, and participate in the consultations of this important democratic exercise.

Quick Facts:

  • The commissions were established by a proclamation issued on November 1, 2021.

  • The commission chairs are named by the chief justice of each province, and the other members by the Speaker of the House of Commons.

  • The redistribution of federal electoral districts is based on the new allocation of seats in the House Commons, as calculated by the Chief Electoral Officer using the representation formula found in the Constitution.

  • The redistribution will start in early February 2022, once the population counts from the 2021 Census are available.

  • The commissions have 10 months after receiving the Census data to submit their initial boundary proposals, hold public hearings, and present their reports.

  • The new federal electoral map will be ready in spring 2024 at the earliest.

Elections Canada will support the commissions by providing them with various professional, financial, technical and administrative services. These include liaising with Statistics Canada, Natural Resources Canada and the Speaker of the House of Commons on behalf of the commissions, and preparing the maps showing the boundaries proposed by the commissions and assisting them with data collection and management.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/20/c7249.html

Recommended Stories

  • Omeros Submits Response To FDA Regarding Narsoplimab Application In HSCT-TMA

    Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) has submitted to the FDA its response to Complete Response Letter for narsoplimab in hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). The response comprises a comprehensive briefing package drafted in close collaboration with external clinical, regulatory, and legal experts addressing the points raised by the FDA. Omeros concurrently requested a Type A meeting with FDA to resolve any outstanding items. Related Link: Omeros Sto

  • U.S. attorney general to meet with Boeing 737 MAX crash victims' relatives

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to meet with relatives and lawyers of victims of fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes after some challenged a deferred prosecution agreement struck with the planemaker, the Justice Department said. In December, some victims' relatives said the Department had violated their rights when it struck the January 2021 agreement with Boeing over the two crashes in a five-month period that killed 346 people. They filed a motion arguing the United States government "lied and violated their rights through a secret process", and asked a U.S. judge to rescind Boeing's immunity from criminal prosecution, which was part of the $2.5 billion agreement, and order the planemaker publicly arraigned on the felony charges.

  • SEC’s Gensler wants crypto exchange regulation in 2022, warns on stablecoin

    Unregulated crypto exchanges would mean "another year of the public being vulnerable," Gensler told Yahoo Finance.

  • Free government COVID test kits now available

    Americans can request free COVID-19 test kits -- four per address -- at COVIDTESTS.GOV. The tests are free from the U.S. government and the first shipments are set to go out by the end of January.

  • Incoming bank cop at the Fed expected to bring a 'hawkish' touch to Wall Street

    Biden's pick for Fed vice chair of supervision, Sarah Bloom Raskin, could take a more aggressive approach to the banking industry than her Trump-appointed predecessor.

  • Senate Judiciary Committee Clears Tech-Focused Antitrust Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved an antitrust bill aimed at Apple Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, bringing the measure one step closer to consideration by the full Senate.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid Ea

  • Democrats Step Up Criticism of Meat Companies on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats ratcheted up criticism of meatpacking giants Wednesday as a key lawmaker on antitrust issues charged that profiteering at the expense of consumers and farmers has reached “crisis” levels.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Ende

  • District Attorney opens investigation after video shows Texas police officer punching woman

    Prosecutors have opened an investigation into officers with the Austin Police Department captured on a bystander video where one of the officers is punching a woman, according to officials.

  • USPS is sending out free at-home rapid COVID tests. Here's how to get them.

    The United States Postal Service is sending out free at-home rapid COVID tests.

  • In ad, Senate hopeful smokes pot, slams arrest disparities

    A political newcomer in Louisiana whose adept use of social media drew notice when he finished strong in a U.S. House race last year has posted an online video ad certain to draw more attention and, perhaps, campaign donations — it shows him smoking marijuana while decrying racial disparities in arrests for the drug. In his first campaign ad since he announced he would run for the seat held by first-term Republican Sen. John Kennedy, Gary Chambers is seen dressed in a suit, sitting in a tufted wingback chair in an open field and puffing away on a marijuana blunt. In a voiceover, he cites statistics about the number of people and the amount of money spent enforcing marijuana laws.

  • How to order free at-home COVID tests from the USPS, per officials' recommendations

    Americans are supposed to be able to order four kits per address. Once ordered, tests are expected to be mailed within seven to 12 days.

  • U.S. Antitrust Bill Expanded to Include TikTok, Tencent’s WeChat

    (Bloomberg) -- A technology-focused antitrust bill set to be considered by a U.S. Senate committee Thursday will be expanded to include China’s two largest social media companies -- a change that seeks to address criticism that the legislation would give an advantage to foreign digital firms. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThai

  • FBI searches home of prominent Texas Democratic congressman Cuellar - reports

    Texas news site myrgv.com reported that more than a dozen agents visited Cuellar's home in Laredo, near the Mexican border, and were seen taking "cases and other items" from his home. Reporter Valerie Gonzalez posted a photo on Twitter of two men in FBI T-shirts approaching a salmon-colored house on a tree-lined street.

  • Here's how to request free at-home COVID tests today

    Americans may order four at-home tests per household as part of the Biden administration's strategy to make tests accessible.

  • The message in the Supreme Court’s mask controversy

    As more companies call employees back to the office, managers can expect conflict over what have unfortunately become political symbols: face masks. Here's some advice for getting ahead of tensions.

  • Bills targeting Apple and Google face biggest test yet

    Big Tech’s first big showdown for antitrust legislation is about to reach Capitol Hill. A Senate bill that squarely aims at reining in the power of vast digital platforms from Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) will be debated by the Senate Judiciary Committee in a public hearing Thursday. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, prevents the likes of Apple, Google and Amazon.com (AMZN) from favoring their services over others.

  • ‘What are Republicans for’? Biden attacks GOP for blocking his agenda in news conference

    Republicans are maintaining a unified front against president’s agenda in hopes of creating enough gridlock and chaos to make US voters reject Democrats in November’s midterms

  • LETTER: Gaetz attacks 30A Songwriters Festival, embarrassing himself and his constituents

    Is Gaetz trying to reduce tourism in his own district? Is he trying to highlight his poor qualifications? Is he trying to find favor with DeSantis?

  • Whitmer's top doctor downplays COVID nursing home deaths: 'Tough decisions have to be made'

    Michigan’s chief medical executive Natasha Bagdasarian, who joined the Whitmer administration after the scandal broke, said the two-year pandemic has illustrated that “tough choices have to be made.”

  • Construction to begin soon on second U.S. offshore wind energy project

    Construction will soon begin on the second commercial-scale, offshore wind energy project to gain approval in the United States, the developers said.